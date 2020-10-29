COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team will reportedly play at Rutgers in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Dec. 8 or 9.
CBS Sports insider Jon Rothstein tweeted the matchup as part of several he revealed Thursday. The Orange and the Scarlet Knights last played each other in 2013, when both were still members of the Big East Conference. Both schools left the conference after the 2012-13 season.
Syracuse leads the all-time series 39-9, including 12 straight victories. SU won the last meeting, 78-53 on Jan. 2, 2013.
Rutgers went 20-11 overall and 11-9 in the Big Ten and was poised to make the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1991 before the COVID-19 pandemic halted the season.
