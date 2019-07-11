SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team will play Oklahoma State in the NIT Season Tip-Off semifinals at 7 p.m. on Nov. 27 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Penn State and Ole Miss will face off in the other semifinal game at 5 p.m. in the same location. Both matchups were announced on Thursday.
The winners will play in the tournament final at 9 p.m. on Nov. 29 and the consolation will begin at 7 p.m. at Barclays Center. All four games will be televised on an ESPN network to be determined.
The Orange will also host two nonconference games on consecutive Saturdays in the Carrier Dome as part of the Preseason NIT — Nov. 16 against Seattle University and Nov. 23 against Bucknell — with start times to be determined.
