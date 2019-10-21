College basketball
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University men’s basketball program will retire the No. 44 jersey of John Wallace this season, the school announced Monday.
Wallace will have his jersey retired Feb. 29 when Syracuse hosts North Carolina at the Carrier Dome. The Rochester native is third in scoring and ninth in rebounding in program history for the Orange.
He will join a group of 14 players that have had their jersey retired including Carmelo Anthony, Dave Bing, Roosevelt Bouie, Derrick Coleman, Sherman Douglas, Dennis DuVal, Billy Gabor, Vic Hanson, Lawrence Moten, Louis Orr, Billy Owens, Rony Seikaly, Wilmeth Sidat-Singh and Dwayne “Pearl” Washington.
“John was one of the most important recruits we signed during my time as head coach,” Orange head coach Jim Boeheim said. “He is very deserving of this honor.”
Wallace was selected 18th overall in the 1996 NBA draft by the New York Knicks. He played seven seasons in the NBA for five different teams — New York, Toronto, Detroit, Phoenix and Miami.
