Cole Swider scored a career-high 36 points to help Syracuse University push North Carolina to overtime before falling short of securing the road upset Monday night.
The Tar Heels capitalized on a key error late in regulation by the Orange and scored eight unanswered points to begin overtime for an 88-79 Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball victory at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Syracuse (15-15, 9-10 ACC) concluded a stretch of five games in nine days with its third straight loss, succumbing to the top three teams in the league standings, and will close the regular season against fourth-place Miami at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Carrier Dome.
“I got going early and then after that I just found a rhythm and my teammates kept finding me,” Swider said. “It was a tough loss, you never want to have a good game like that and lose, and I thought we battled until the end but just came up a little short.”
Syracuse called timeout holding a 71-70 edge with 15.9 seconds left in regulation, and four seconds on the shot clock, inbounding the ball on the end-line of its offensive end.
Joe Girard III threw the inbound pass low in the corner and it bounced off the leg of Buddy Boeheim and out of bounds to turn the ball over.
Caleb Love connected on a deep 3-point field goal at the other end to push North Carolina ahead, 73-71, with 7.2 seconds left. But Girard III responded by dribbling the length of the court and hitting a game-tying baseline jumper with 1.4 seconds left, eventually sending the game to overtime at 73 points apiece.
“Four seconds is going to be hard probably to get a real good shot anyway, but in some ways, by going out of bounds we were able to get back and set our defense up, which is the good part of it,” SU coach Jim Boeheim said afterward. “Joe didn’t see, we had a timeout, he asked me in the huddle, and I thought he’d take it if he didn’t think he had something.”
Swider finished one point shy of matching the highest scoring output by an opposing player at the Dean E. Smith Center. Lionel Simmons of La Salle scored 37 for the record in 1988.
The senior forward in his first season as a Villanova transfer went 14-for-21 from the field and made a career-best 7-of-11 from downtown. Swider drained a 3-pointer to cut SU’s deficit to 83-77 with 2:22 left in overtime but the Orange got any closer.
“I had three years where I was a backup at Villanova and I went through a lot to get to a place like Syracuse where I could be myself, get in a system where I can do the things that I know I can do, and tonight I feel like was a byproduct of all the hard work,” Swider said. “But I wish we could have come out with the win, that’s what we came down here to do.”
Swider matched his season high of 21 points at halftime to bounce back emphatically after being limited to season lows of two points in 13 minutes in Saturday’s 97-72 loss to Duke at the Dome.
“Obviously after last game at Duke, I didn’t play up to the standard that I set for myself,” Swider said. “I wanted to make a statement, I wanted to play well, and I wanted to play the best I could to help this team win on the road against a good Carolina team.”
Love scored 11 of his 21 points over the final three minutes of regulation and overtime as North Carolina (22-8, 14-5) clinched a top-four seed and the coveted double bye for the ACC Tournament.
Brady Manek scored a team-high 22 points, Armando Bacot posted a double-double of 17 points and 18 rebounds, and R.J. Davis made 5-of-11 from deep for 17 points to help lead the Tar Heels.
Buddy and Jimmy Boeheim added 14 and 10 points, respectively, for SU, which played without sixth man and backup point guard Symir Torrence. He left last game to receive stitches in his forehead and his status remains unclear for the upcoming regular-season finale.
