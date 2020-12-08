SYRACUSE — The 20th-ranked Syracuse University women’s basketball team will host Binghamton in a nonconference game at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Carrier Dome. Syracuse announced the matchup Tuesday.
The game will be streamed on the ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) and SU is unable to permit fans due to state coronavirus restrictions.
The Orange (3-0 overall) moved up two spots in the Associated Press Top 25 this week and is scheduled to begin its Atlantic Coast Conference slate Thursday at Miami, Fla. That outing is scheduled tip at 8 p.m. and will be televised on the ACC Network.
Syracuse has posted an average scoring margin of plus-24 points, led by four players averaging in double figures, and has held opponents to a 26.9 field goal percentage for the best mark among ACC team defenses.
