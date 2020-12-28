College basketball
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University women’s basketball team’s Thursday game against the University of North Carolina has been postponed after the confirmation of a positive COVID-19 test in a statement released Monday.
It’s the second straight alteration to the schedule as Monday’s nonconference game versus Morgan State was canceled out of an abundance of caution due to that same positive test. No makeup date for the North Carolina game has been determined.
The men’s basketball program is going through the same pause that has postponed the past three ACC games until at least Jan. 6 at Florida State.
The Syracuse women are currently 5-1 overall and 2-1 in conference play.
