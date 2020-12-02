SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University women’s basketball home opener against Division II Lincoln (Pa.) was delayed and moved from the Carrier Dome to the Melo Center on Wednesday night due to a leak in the new Dome roof.
The last-minute decision was made “out of an abundance of caution after a game official spotted a few droplets of water on one area of the court,” per an official statement from SU Athletics. SU announced that the game would be conducted at the Melo Center as a private scrimmage. No media were allowed to attend.
Syracuse officials said that they anticipate resolving the issue in time for the scheduled men’s basketball game against Niagara at 8 p.m. Thursday in the Dome.
The SU women’s game was scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in the Dome and players returned to the locker rooms about 10 minutes before the scheduled tip-off after completing warmups.
Game officials, representatives from both teams and the Dome staff then huddled around midcourt and the scorer’s table started to clear out with no explanation provided. The men’s basketball team took the court for practice around 6:30 p.m. as media waited for updates from a school official. No fans were able to attend the game due to state COVID-19 mandates.
Syracuse unveiled the new Dome in September as part of a $118 million campus capital project and hosted six football games and one men’s basketball game in the renovated venue prior to calling off Wednesday’s scheduled home opener for the women’s basketball team.
According to the SU statement, the school is still in the final phases of the roof construction project which includes spot-sealing the roof.
Syracuse experienced snowfall throughout Tuesday night and much of the day Wednesday.
The SU women’s team opened the season with a 50-39 victory over Stony Brook last Sunday and is next scheduled to host Penn State at 2 p.m. Sunday in a nonconference game announced earlier in the day.
