The 23rd-ranked Syracuse University women’s basketball team will open the season by hosting Division II Lincoln in a nonconference game at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Carrier Dome, the university confirmed Tuesday.
The Lions of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association finished 23-6 last season to establish a program wins record. Syracuse is one of four Division I teams on the Lincoln schedule, joining St. Joseph’s, George Washington, and Delaware State.
Syracuse, which is not yet able to permit fans at home games due to state COVID-19 restrictions, will open its Atlantic Coast Conference schedule Dec. 10 at Miami, Fla.
The Orange will return four of five starters from a team that finished 16-15 last year along with the addition of the nation’s fourth-ranked recruiting class. Syracuse coach Quentin Hillsman will also welcome back SU’s all-time assists leader, Tiana Mangakahia, from a missed 2019-20 season to recover from stage 2 breast cancer.
