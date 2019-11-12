CANTON — Jayquan Thomas scored 21 points to lead the SUNY Potsdam men’s basketball team to an 84-74 victory over St. Lawrence University in a nonconference game Tuesday. It was the season-opener for the Saints.
Brandon Segar Jr. scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Bears (2-0 overall). Massena native Dante Viskovich scored 13 points and Tyrese Baptiste added 10 points and 14 rebounds.
Luke Hicks paced the Saints with 10 points. Andrew Geschickter scored 14, Brandon Arnold 12 and Miles Davis added 11.
n Danny Santana scored 18 points to lead host SUNY Canton to a 60-52 win over Clarkson (0-1) in a men’s nonconference game. Andrew Fitch supplied 14 points for the Kangaroos (1-1) and Juztin Chambers-Phillips added 12. Matt Higgins and Reese Swedberg both scored 14 points for Clarkson with Jason Phelps adding 11.
n Utica built a 16-point lead after the first quarter and went on to beat SUNY Potsdam 83-57 in a nonconference women’s basketball game in Utica.
Nicolette Conkin led Utica (2-0) with 28 points and Sydney Przygoda added 20 points and 16 rebounds. Devyn Elliott scored 18 points for the Bears (1-2) with Dyamon Hunter adding 15.
n Brooke Overton tallied 17 points to lead host Keuka to a 58-33 win over SUNY Canton in a nonconference women’s basketball game. It was the opening game of the season for the Wolves. Autumn Watkins led the Kangaroos (0-3) with 17 points and eight rebounds. Joie Culkin added 12 points for SUNY Canton.
