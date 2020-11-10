Dior Johnson has decommitted from the Syracuse University men’s basketball team and reopened his recruitment, announcing the decision via social media on Tuesday.
Johnson is a five-star point guard ranked as the third overall prospect and best at his position in the 2022 recruiting class by 247Sports. The 6-foot-3 native of Corona, Calif., was the highest-rated verbal commit for SU coach Jim Boeheim since Carmelo Anthony in the 2002 cycle.
“First off I want to thank the entire Syracuse coaching staff for investing their time into me,” Johnson posted. “They have treated me with the utmost respect which is why they will remain one of my top schools. With that being said, I would like to reopen my commitment and look at all my options and do what’s best for me and my career.”
Johnson initially announced his intentions to play for SU on Feb. 7, citing a strong bond with coaches that started when he was in seventh grade. Johnson is a former AAU teammate of SU junior guard, Buddy Boeheim.
Johnson had 16 reported offers, according to 247Sports, highlighted by Memphis, LSU, and Georgia Tech.
Johnson recently left the renowned Oak Hill Academy after enrolling this past fall and is now attending Centennial High School to mark his fifth school over the last three years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.