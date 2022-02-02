WATERTOWN — Howard Turner sank seven 3-pointers and finished with 25 points as Jefferson Community College defeated Cayuga CC 74-66 in a Mid-State Conference men’s basketball game Wednesday at JCC.
Isiah Murphy added 21 points and Matthew Brown contributed 10 for the Cannoneers (9-10 overall, 5-4 conference).
Shaheem Sanders led Cayuga with 20 points. Khari Odom followed with 14 points and Jay Baranick 11 for the Spartans (2-14, 2-6).
n Doray DiLallo scored 26 points as Cayuga CC gained revenge for a loss to Jefferson CC two days earlier by upending the Cannoneers 50-44 in Watertown. Elisabeth Waterman added 11 points for the Spartans (4-14, 4-7), which lost to JCC 72-62 on Monday in Auburn.
