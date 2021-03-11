Reece Beekman drained a 3-point field goal at the buzzer to send a stunned Syracuse University men’s basketball team to the dreaded weekend bubble and advance Virginia into the Atlantic Coast Conference semifinals.
Beekman’s game-winner lifted the top-seeded Cavaliers to a 72-69 quarterfinal victory over the No. 8 Orange on Thursday in front of roughly 2,800 fans in the Greensboro Coliseum at Greensboro, N.C.
Buddy Boeheim scored a career-high 31 points — the most for any SU player in an ACC Tournament game — and Quincy Guerrier added a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Orange (16-9 overall).
Virginia guard Kihei Clark took an inbound pass with nine seconds left and the game tied at 69 points apiece, eventually driving to the basket and kicking to Beekman on the wing for the buzzer-beater.
Beekman had been held scoreless at 0-for-5 in 31 minutes before the shocking bucket, which marked just his ninth 3-pointer of the season.
“We don’t want to give anybody the shot, but (Beekman) is the one guy we would want to shoot it, he hadn’t made a three and he’s not a good 3-point shooter,” SU coach Jim Boeheim said. “But that’s the way it goes, he knocked it down, and that’s to his credit.”
Sam Hauser scored 21 points and Jay Huff tallied 13 points, 12 rebounds, and four blocks for No. 15/16-ranked Virginia (18-6), which will face fourth-seeded Georgia Tech in the semifinals at 6:30 Friday night in the same location.
Hauser scored on a mid-range jumper to give the Cavaliers their largest lead, 67-61, with two minutes and six seconds remaining.
Boeheim scored on the other end and SU went to a full-court press for the first time, forcing a quick turnover and alley-oop from Kadary Richmond to Guerrier, quickly cutting the Cavaliers edge to 67-65.
Boeheim made four free throws in the final 1:10 of the game, including a pair to tie the score at 69 apiece with 28 seconds left, before Beekman delivered the heartbreak to finish.
“Everyone gave everything,” Guerrier said. “We played well today, the last couple games we played well, and hopefully they will select us for the (NCAA) tournament.”
Buddy Boeheim scored 16 of his career-best 31 points in the second half and finished 10-for-17 from the field, 5-for-8 on 3-pointers, and made all six of his free throw attempts.
He surpassed his previous career high of 29 established on Feb. 20 against Notre Dame. In his last seven games, starting with that performance, Boeheim has averaged 23.2 points, including 4.4 makes from long range, with a 3-point shooting percentage of 46.2.
He also surpassed Frank Howard’s program record of 28 points against Duke in 2019 as the most for an SU player in an ACC Tournament game, a mark he finished one shy of matching in the previous game. Syracuse joined the ACC for the 2013-14 campaign.
“I can’t even describe Buddy’s play,” Jim Boeheim said. “They had a guy all over him the whole game, and he was tremendous. You couldn’t ask anything more out of a player than what he gave us today. I haven’t said much about him because I think his play speaks for itself, but he was phenomenal today.”
Syracuse entered Thursday at No. 39 in the NCAA NET Rankings, jumping 10 spots after their second-round victory over North Carolina State the day prior.
The Orange remained as the last team in with an at-large bid on ESPN’s Joe Lunardi bracket projections following the loss to Virginia with several games consisting of surrounding teams scheduled through the weekend.
“It’s not up to me, we’ve done everything we can do,” Jim Boeheim said. “I think if you watched us play today and you don’t think we’re a tournament team, or watched us yesterday, we’re a good team. There’s no doubt in my mind, and I don’t think anyone’s mind that follows the sport and knows what they’re doing.”
Robert Braswell scored all 10 of his points in the first half to provide an early boost and help SU jump out to a lead as large as 11 while never trailing in the first half. Virginia went on a 16-2 run spanning the late first and second half to pull ahead and the teams exchanged five leads over the final 18 minutes.
Jim Boeheim revealed afterward that Richmond nearly sat out as he continues to battle knee soreness, and Marek Dolezaj has not practiced since fracturing a finger on his non-shooting hand before last week’s regular-season finale.
Dolezaj played all 40 minutes and delivered six points, four assists and four rebounds. Richmond tallied three assists and two points in 17 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.