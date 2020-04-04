After a series of flight delays caused his late arrival to Indianapolis, Watertown native Matthew Bartelson was whisked from the airport to Bankers Life Fieldhouse by Peter DelVaglio to meet their other two friends, Judy Letoile and Tamara Mathis, at the 2016 NCAA women’s basketball Final Four.
Bartelson and DelVaglio arrived at halftime of the semifinal victory for their beloved Connecticut Huskies, but the small setback proved well worth the wait for the quartet of passionate supporters.
The weekend culminated in UConn’s 11th national championship and record fourth straight crown, and stands as a defining moment in the friendship that has evolved over more than two decades for the four longtime fans that organically converged on ESPN internet message boards.
“During the season we’ll talk at least five or six days a week about things, basketball, whatever,” said Bartelson, a 1996 Immaculate Heart Central graduate and managing partner of ‘The Hops Spot,’ a bar and poutinerie in Syracuse. “We’ve become like really good friends who just like to chit-chat.”
The super-fans enjoyed three UConn home games together this past season, but were denied any chance to consider another when the NCAA Tournament was canceled last month amid COVID-19 concerns, and the No. 4/5-ranked Huskies (29-3 overall) ended the campaign on a nine-game win streak.
“When you’re watching games, you always know that you have to have your phone ready because there’s going to be some banter going back and forth, and it really is an odd collection of personalities the four of us have,” Mathis said. “Some are optimistic, some are pessimistic, some try to get a little bit of a rise out of others, so it’s been a lot of fun to stay connected.”
Bartelson’s first exposure to women’s college basketball came in the early 1990s via tape-delayed games from the then-Pacific-10 Conference on Saturdays with his mom, Mary Ann, and he quickly developed a strong distaste for perennial national favorite, Tennessee.
Bartelson recalls watching a marquee game between second-ranked UConn and Tennessee on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1995 and becoming an instant fan, a fervor that grew later that year when the Huskies beat the Volunteers again to complete a 35-0 campaign and win their first national title under the guidance of head coach Geno Auriemma.
“I haven’t really missed a game since,” Bartelson said. “Before the internet, really, you could get UConn games on 1080 AM, so I would drive up and down Gillette Road (in Watertown) and listen to the games because that’s the only way that I could get them. That was the super early years, and then it just evolved from there.”
He added: “I think it was the underdog status that they played with at the time, honestly I liked their uniforms better, and they were coached by this young, spunky dude. They had players that I just seemed to gravitate toward.”
Bartelson’s blossoming interest in the team steered him to message boards on ESPN.com in the late 1990s, where he first encountered the trio that would later become his companions for roughly 40 key games overall, including three Final Fours and a host of other NCAA Tournament outings and marquee regular-season matchups.
Judy Letoile — a lifelong Connecticut resident who grew up about 25 miles away from the UConn campus — was born into a family of Huskies diehards. She took an especially strong interest in the women’s basketball program when her classmate from Plainfield High School, Cathy Bochain, went on to score 1,534 career points for the Huskies from 1979-83.
Peter DelVaglio is also a lifelong resident of Connecticut, and the 64-year-old became a devoted Huskies fan after attending a game with his girlfriend during the 1992-93 season and as a prior basketball enthusiast, was drawn to their style of play under Auriemma.
Tamara Mathis was a women’s basketball supporter while growing up in Arkansas and soon after being transferred to Putnam, Conn., for work about 20 years ago, she purchased season tickets and has been hooked on the Huskies ever since.
“I guess we just got along because we liked the team, liked to drink and have fun,” DelVaglio said. “We realized that we were regular sports fans and all the different things that can go into that in terms of criticism of the team, the coach, that kind of stuff, which is verboten with a lot of women’s college basketball fans, and so the four of us realized that we seemed to look at things in a lot of the same ways, and we got along in that respect.”
The group veered toward each other on the public message boards, often bonding over spirited arguments with opposing team’s fans, and eventually set up chat rooms on AOL instant messenger to discuss UConn as a private group throughout the early 2000s. They convened in-person for the first time as a complete unit at the women’s 2006 Big East Tournament in Hartford, Conn.
“There were hundreds of fans on the message boards at a time usually, always arguing about UConn and Tennessee or Notre Dame, it was a lot of fun really,” Letoile said.
“And Matt, he was just crazy, he was probably the most fanatical one on there,” Letoile added. “He would go nuts every time they lost, he would just lose it so it was pretty funny to me, and then he had mentioned during one of our AOL chats that he wanted to come down for a game and we met in Hartford, and we’ve been to, I don’t know how many big games together since then.”
The fan quartet has attended three NCAA Final Four events together — watching UConn hoist the trophy in 2014 at Nashville and 2016 at Indianapolis, while enduring a deflating loss in 2018 at Columbus, Ohio.
To experience UConn’s historic 2016 run, Bartelson drove to watch the 98-38 Sweet 16 victory over Mississippi State at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Conn. on a Saturday night and drove back after the game. He left Watertown to return to the venue for the Elite Eight game the next Monday, and drove home again that night, spending nearly 20 hours on the road in less than three days.
The following weekend, the group came together again for the Huskies’ historic fourth straight crown at the Final Four in Indianapolis, which was capped off by an 82-51 victory over Syracuse in the national final to bring a triumphant end to the decorated UConn career of Cicero-North Syracuse product and a common favorite among the group, Breanna Stewart.
“It was four in a row, it was Breanna Stewart’s senior year and for me, she’s super local, so that was a cool part of it,” Bartelson said. “It’s funny because we were convinced that we were going to lose to Oregon State (in the semifinal), that’s how nervous me and Pete were.”
Letoile added: “No one had ever won four straight and I don’t know if anyone ever will again, everything has to go right for four years. That was pretty cool, too, we originally weren’t going to go to Indianapolis for that Final Four, but we thought we’d never have the chance to see a team win four in a row again.”
The group has also experienced heartbreak throughout its NCAA adventures. Three members of the foursome had floor seats for the 2018 national title game — DelVaglio missed the event while serving as the primary caretaker for his mother — when Notre Dame pulled out a 91-89 overtime victory on a last-second, game-winning shot by Arike Ogunbowale.
Bartelson said that the trio in attendance had left out of frustration late in regulation, and watched the crushing end at a bar packed with energetic Fighting Irish supporters near the arena.
“There are two types of women’s basketball fans in this world — they either love UConn or they hate them, and everybody that doesn’t love them is always for the other team playing against UConn, so this entire bar erupted,” Bartelson said. “They were so excited, and we just like, fell apart.”
The foursome of differing personalities with a shared passion are spending this offseason like many others over the last 20-plus years, frequently exchanging messages in their group text to discuss team developments in anticipation of next year, running every gamut of emotion on the hard-core fan spectrum between them.
“It’s such a different group and it’s been a lot of fun, very interesting, I’m glad I met them all,” Letoile said. “I always think we’re going to win, Pete always thinks we’re going to lose, and Matt and Tamara will usually be pragmatic about it. They will look at (matchups) and go through things step by step, and Peter is just there saying we’re never going to win, and I’m like: ‘Ah, we’ll win no matter what.’ We have so much fun getting into it all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.