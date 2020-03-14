As most of the sports world remained at an unprecedented standstill Friday, Watertown native Matt St. Croix was guiding the Mohawk Valley Community College men’s basketball team into its first national championship game.
The nationally-ranked No. 2 Hawks suffered a 93-89 loss to the top-ranked Sandhills CC Flyers in the NJCAA Division III national championship game Friday night at the Rochester Regional Sports Center in Rochester, Minn.
The matchup was one of only two college basketball games played in the country, along with the NJCAA Division III women’s final at Rock Valley College in Illinois, due to widespread concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think the first thing that crossed our minds was: ‘Look, you guys are really fortunate that they’re letting us play given all the things that are going on in the country and around the world,’” said St. Croix, an Immaculate Heart Central graduate who finished his 13th season as Mohawk Valley head coach.
“We wanted to appreciate that opportunity and try to make the most of it,” he added. “The guys responded and we left literally everything on the court.”
The NCAA canceled all of its remaining postseason tournaments Thursday and the NJCAA postponed its championship tournaments for Division I and II basketball teams, which were originally scheduled to be played next weekend. Major pro sports leagues like the NBA, NHL, and Major League Baseball have also postponed games and events indefinitely.
“It was a bit scary,” Mohawk Valley CC sophomore guard and Ithaca native Jordanny Cuevas-Marte said. “Being my last year here at Mohawk Valley, it was a little scary when you see other tournaments being canceled and I’m just hoping ours wouldn’t be the same thing. I was praying the night before.”
The unique circumstances caused one seismic scheduling shift for the tournament — the title game was moved up one day to be played merely hours after the semifinals.
Mohawk Valley captured a 93-87 victory over Eastfield earlier in the day to capture the program’s first national Final Four victory, and stayed at the facility until it was time to contend for the national championship less than three hours later. This came after claiming a 101-93 victory over Nassau CC in Thursday’s quarterfinal round the previous night.
The Hawks convened in a classroom for a quick game plan review and mostly spent the interim time off their feet trying to rest and rehydrate. Players were fed fruit along with peanut butter and jelly sandwiches between games — the largest in magnitude of their respective collegiate careers.
St. Croix said that he reached out to baseball coaches to get their thoughts on prepping teams for a doubleheader, and tried to liken the situation to an AAU Tournament for his players.
“You get two hours to get ready for a national championship,” St. Croix said. “The preparation part of it was not typically what you would have, but we went over everything and we tried to motivate them as best we could, concentrated more on what we’re going to do rather than (the opponent). We tried to get them hydrated and things like that.”
Players on each side exhausted their bodies in pursuit of a national title. Four starters played at least 30 minutes in each game for the Hawks and all five played a combined 60 minutes or more Friday. Cuevas-Marte played 70 total minutes to lead the way — scoring 19 points in the semifinal to go with 21 in the championship — and was one of several key players that fought through cramps down the stretch of the final.
St. Croix adjusted by subbing players frequently for offense and defense throughout the closing minutes, and ran plays for Cuevas-Marte out of the post to create more scoring opportunities that involved less movement while his star guard was one of several players battling against their bodies locking up.
Mohawk Valley had already been missing the services of starting center Jason Primus, who averaged 12 points and 11.5 rebounds per game before suffering a broken foot in the Region 3 championship final March 1.
“You can’t have any excuses, you just have to play, no matter what,” Cuevas-Marte said. “I’m not mad at all at my teammates or mad about us losing, because I know we put it all out there and I couldn’t ask for anything else.”
Mohawk Valley finished 30-3 overall to establish a program record for most wins in a single season, while riding an 18-game winning streak into the first national championship game in the team’s 75-year history.
The Hawks averaged 97.3 points per game and scored 100 or more points on 15 separate occasions, both of which are program bests. Mohawk Valley was ranked in the top 10 in the country throughout the season and also shined academically, posting a combined team grade-point average of 3.4.
Cuevas-Marte was named Most Valuable Player of the Region 3 Tournament March 1 and St. Croix received the region’s Coach of the Year award.
“I feel bad for them that we weren’t able to finish the deal (with a win) but it doesn’t diminish the success that we had,” St. Croix said. “I think the thing I’m most proud of is how classy they were, how they handled themselves throughout the tournament and throughout the season. I think that makes this a little more special, just knowing that they’re great people and are going to have bright futures ahead of them.”
St. Croix has captured more than 300 career victories and has led the Hawks to 11 straight 20-win campaigns. He started his coaching career as an assistant for NCAA Division III St. John Fisher, where he previously excelled in two sports as guard in basketball and an attackman for lacrosse.
St. Croix then coached the men’s basketball team at Jefferson Community College for one season before accepting the position at Mohawk Valley CC.
He lives in Utica with his wife, Gina (Fazio) St. Croix — a General Brown graduate and former Frontier League standout that played college lacrosse at SUNY Cortland — and their two daughters, Laney and Addison.
Matt’s father, Jeff St. Croix, was the longtime coach for the General Brown boys and Immaculate Heart Central girls varsity basketball teams.
