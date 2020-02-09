SYRACUSE — Heroes don’t always wear capes but Brycen Goodine happened to be sporting a mask while playing the unlikely savior for the Syracuse University men’s basketball team Saturday night.
Goodine scored his only points on a putback with 1.7 seconds left to lift SU to an electrifying 75-73 Atlantic Coast Conference victory over Wake Forest in front of 21,824 rocking fans at the Carrier Dome.
“I didn’t know if it was going to go in because it rolled around for a second,” Goodine said of his first career game-winning shot. “I still don’t believe it.”
Buddy Boeheim and Elijah Hughes scored 23 and 20 points, respectively, to help the undermanned Orange (14-9 overall, 7-5 ACC) overcome two starters and its sixth man fouling out. SU snapped a two-game losing skid and will host North Carolina State at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the same location.
“I’m proud of these guys,” SU coach Jim Boeheim said. “They really dug down in there and I don’t know how they did it, honestly, to be in that situation and get back, we had lost two in a row and you’re down a little bit, a long time off between games, so this was a real good win.”
The game was tied at 73 points apiece with time winding down when Elijah Hughes got control of the ball and dribbled at the top of the key. He pulled up and missed a 3-pointer but freshman center Jesse Edwards tipped the rebound toward Goodine under the basket, who corralled the ball and scored on the second chance to give SU the two-point edge.
The Orange bench mobbed Goodine momentarily as the Carrier Dome crowd roared, and SU was able to regroup and force a missed half-court shot at the buzzer by Andrien White of the Demon Deacons (10-13, 3-10).
“That’s the beauty of college basketball,” Hughes said. “You just never know, anything can happen, we’ve got guys that hadn’t played a lot of minutes to come in there and make big-time stops on defense, and then Jesse got that tip and Brycen got the layup, those are the kind of plays that win games.”
Goodine, a freshman guard who had played a combined 15 minutes in three appearances off the bench over the last nine games, entered for the first time with five minutes and 42 seconds left. He was inserted after starting forward Marek Dolezaj fouled out on a controversial play to join fellow key interior cogs, Bourama Sidibe and Quincy Guerrier, on the bench.
Edwards, who had played a combined 20 minutes in four appearances off the bench in the last 11 games, was called upon down the stretch after starting center Bourama Sidibe and sixth-man Quincy Guerrier, the primary replacement for Sidibe, fouled out within a nine-second span of each other with about eight minutes left.
Goodine, who has recovered from surgery to repair a broken nose suffered in December and wears a protective mask to avoid a setback, sat with his mask off for most of the game but placed it on his face during the second half as foul trouble started piling up for the Orange.
“All the coaches, the whole game they were telling me to be ready because people started getting into foul trouble, and late in the game I noticed Marek (Dolezaj) started fouling so I had to put my mask on and then coach put me in,” Goodine said. “We had a whole week of practice so I was just getting ready for the game and whenever I got in, just make a play.”
Dolezaj had been playing with four fouls and was assessed a technical to be forced out of the game with 5:42 left. He was called for a questionable travel while trying to save a loose ball and was penalized for pointing to the video board while arguing his case to the official.
Brandon Childress made two free throws and Chaundee Brown hit a mid-range jump shot on the ensuing possession to give Wake Forest a 69-65 advantage with just over five minutes left, but SU overcame the frustrating sequence that led to a near-deafening chorus of boos from the Dome crowd.
Boeheim finished 9-for-18 from the field and 5 of 9 from beyond the 3-point arc and also came away with four steals. Hughes — the ACC’s leading scorer and one of 10 finalists for the Julius Erving Award — made 11 of 13 free throws and recorded eight rebounds, four blocks, and three assists to help SU finish the victory without an experienced post presence.
Guerrier finished with 13 points, three offensive rebounds and a pair of blocks in just 15 minutes before picking up his fifth foul. Olivier Sarr and Chaundee Brown scored 15 and 14 points, respectively, to lead the Demon Deacons.
“I think for everyone, not just the team but all the fans, the energy was really great in there today and I think this is going to push us forward,” Goodine said.
