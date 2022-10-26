SYRACUSE — Benny Williams and Judah Mintz heated up after halftime to help the Syracuse University men’s basketball team survive a scare in its exhibition opener Tuesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome.
Senior shooting guard Joseph Girard III scored 17 points to lead four players in double figures as SU beat Division II University of Pennsylvania-Indiana, 86-68, pulling away late to overcome a sloppy start and a halftime deficit.
The Orange emptied its bench early, mixed in a few spurts of man-to-man defense, and ultimately held on to win its 24th straight exhibition and avoid its first preseason loss since 2009.
“They’re a really-well coached team, a physical, tough team, played good defense, and I think they gave us a lot that we can learn from,” said Jim Boeheim, entering his 47th season as SU head coach.
“I thought that our man-to-man was actually pretty good for a while, it was our offense that wasn’t good in the first half,” he added. “I just thought we didn’t have any stability.”
Benny Williams produced a 7-0 solo run to push SU back in front with 10 minutes and 35 seconds left, and the Orange held on from there.
Williams hit a turnaround jumper in the lane, made a pair of free throws, and ended the surge with a 3-point field goal to put SU up 56-54. The Orange extended the scoring run to 16-0, capped off by a Mintz 3-pointer to increase the SU edge to 63-54 with 8:27 left.
Williams finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds while Mintz added 14 points for Syracuse. They scored just four points apiece in the first half.
Jesse Edwards scored 14 of his 16 points after halftime as he and Girard III poured it on down the stretch.
Mintz shined the most among the anticipated debuts from the six-player freshman class. He started at point guard while Chris Bell (1-for-9, 3 points) was at forward along with returners Girard III, Williams, and Edwards in the first unit.
“It was everything I expected, I knew I might have a rough start (in the first half),” Mintz said. “I didn’t want to, but it happened in the first half. I just had to settle down and I knew my teammates had my back.”
“It was really just confidence,” he added. “I was missing shots, making bad decisions, but I know the work I’ve put in so my confidence stays the same throughout.”
Justin Taylor added seven points off the bench and Quadir Copeland played 16 minutes and was on the floor for SU’s decisive second-half run. Peter Carey and Maliq Brown contributed eight minutes apiece as all six appeared within the first seven minutes of the game.
Coach Boeheim played 12 players for at least four minutes each during the first half, leading to some inconsistency with 10 turnovers to just five assists in the opening 20 minutes against an experienced returning unit coming off a Division II Final Four appearance.
Dave Morris hit a 3-pointer near half court at the first-half buzzer to push the Hawks ahead, 33-32, at the break.
Syracuse flashed some man-to-man defense in spurts but mostly stayed in the team’s traditional 2-3 zone, which Boeheim has utilized exclusively for the past decade.
“It’s a little different, you kind of have to get used to it,” Girard III said. “Sometimes you’re looking over to the sidelines and just making sure that you’re in man-to-man because you’ve never done it before. But we have the guys to do it, we’ve got the athletes and the competitors to do it, and it’s going help us to play both.”
Syracuse will finish its two-game exhibition slate by hosting Southern New Hampshire at 7 p.m. next Tuesday. The season opener is slated for 8 p.m. on Nov. 7 against Lehigh in the JMA Wireless Dome.
Girard III was named to the Jerry West Award Watch List earlier in the day, which is presented annually to the nation’s top shooting guard.
