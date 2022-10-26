SYRACUSE — Benny Williams and Judah Mintz heated up after halftime to help the Syracuse University men’s basketball team survive a scare in its exhibition opener Tuesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome.

Senior shooting guard Joseph Girard III scored 17 points to lead four players in double figures as SU beat Division II University of Pennsylvania-Indiana, 86-68, pulling away late to overcome a sloppy start and a halftime deficit.

