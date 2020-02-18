Former General Brown standout Kylee Rosbrook ranks among the team leaders during her sophomore season with the College at Brockport women’s basketball team.
Rosbrook, a 6-foot forward, is averaging 10 points per game, good for second on the Golden Eagles, and is one of just two players who has started all 23 games for Brockport this season.
Rosbrook leads the team in total rebounding (150) and average rebounding (6.5) and is the team’s top shot-blocker with 21.
Rosbrook scored 14 points and contributed five assists in Brockport’s 67-58 victory over Fredonia on Feb. 11. Brockport is 10-13 overall and 7-9 in SUNYAC play.
ZIMMERMAN CONTROLS INSIDE
Adams’ Jenna Zimmerman, a former South Jefferson All-North player, is excelling in the paint in her sophomore season with Le Moyne College’s women’s basketball team.
Zimmerman has registered 53 blocks for the Dolphins through 24 games. She’s averaging 10.3 points per game and has started every game for Le Moyne.
Zimmerman rates as Le Moyne’s top rebounder at 7.8 per game and ranks among the Dolphins’ team leaders in assists and steals.
In Le Moyne’s game Saturday, Zimmerman scored 11 points in the third quarter to rally Le Moyne (16-8, 12-5 Northeast 10) to a 69-58 victory at Southern Connecticut State University. She finished with 20 points and added 10 rebounds for her third double-double of the season.
n Zimmerman’s older sister, Quincey, ranks fourth on the Oswego State women’s basketball team in scoring with 7.9 ppg. Quincey Zimmerman has played in 17 games for the Lakers (6-15, 2-13) in her senior season and is fourth on the team in rebounding average at 5.9.
MCCORMICK ASSISTS IMPROVING UMASS
Former Heuvelton standout Paige McCormick is sixth in scoring and fifth in rebounding for the Division I UMass Minutewomen during her junior season.
McCormick, a 5-11 guard, has started 20 of Massachusetts’ 26 games so far and is averaging 6.3 points per game and 4.1 rebounds per game in 646 minutes, which is fifth on the squad.
UMass is 16-10 overall and 6-7 in the Atlantic 10 Conference. UMass is targeting its first overall winning season since the 2006-07 season when it finished 17-13.
SNELL, PARMETER KEY PANTHERS
Former Parishville-Hopkinton athlete Claire Snell and Madrid-Waddington athlete Olivia Parmeter have each played in all 19 games for the Albany College of Pharmacy women’s basketball team and rank in the top three in scoring.
Snell, a freshman, is averaging 12.4 points per game, good for second on the 4-16 Panthers. She leads the team in minutes.
Parmeter, a junior forward, is third on the team with 8.6 ppg and leads the squad in field goal percentage.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
SLOAN DELIVERS IN SWEEP
Freshman Erica Sloan, a former Parishville-Hopkinton athlete, contributed her seventh goal of the season during Utica College’s 2-0 over Wilkes University on Saturday, wrapping up a weekend sweep of the Colonels in Utica.
Sloan is tied for third on the Pioneers in scoring with seven goals and eight assists for 15 points. She’s one of two players on the team with at least two power-play goals and has skated in each of Utica’s 23 games.
The Pioneers are 9-13-1 overall and 9-4-1 in the United Collegiate Hockey Conference.
WOMEN’S SWIMMING
MELFI CONTRIBUTES FOR LE MOYNE
Former Thousand Islands swimmer Mikael Ann Melfi helped the Le Moyne College 200-yard freestyle relay take fifth place to highlight the team’s fifth-place finish in the Northeast-10 Conference Championships last week in Worcester, Mass.
Melfi, a sophomore, joined Jamie Alexander, Genevieve Kikukawa and Jordyn Sommo in pushing the Dolphins to a time of 1 minute, 40.87 seconds.
WRESTLING
HARDIN WINS ON SENIOR DAY
Oswego State senior William Hardin II, of Sackets Harbor, posted a win during the Lakers’ Senior Day victory over the SUNY Cortland Red Dragons on Saturday.
Hardin registered a victory by pin at 130 pounds in four minutes over Pat Owens of Cortland.
VOLLEYBALL
MCHALE PACES BROCKPORT
Kerri McHale, a former Carthage volleyball leader, heads the Brockport squad with 600 assists.
A 5-foot-7 sophomore, McHale is among the Golden Eagles’ leaders in matches played and sets played.
