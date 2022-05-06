HARRISBURG, Pa. — St. Lawrence University’s Fenn Novicki was named an equestrian national champion and Allison Bauer earned reserve national champion honors to highlight day one of the IHSA Nationals on Thursday at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center.
Novicki was named the 29th national champion in the history of the St. Lawrence riding program with a high score of 87, and Bauer earned reserve champion honors in Individual Limit Flat.
SLU is in second after one day with 16 points. Emery & Henry lead with 23.
