CANTON — Current St. Lawrence University field hockey assistant coach Lucy Stillman, a 2019 SLU graduate, is currently in the intensive care unit at UMass General in Boston after falling ill on Aug. 25.
A GoFundMe.com page has been started for Stillman and has raised $24,545, more than the original goal set for $10,000.
Stillman is from Fairfax, Vt., and doctors are still trying to find out what illness she has.
Stillman was a team captain for the Saints during her playing career and won multiple Liberty League all-academic honors.
