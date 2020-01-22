Less than two weeks after being introduced as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for the Syracuse University football team, Zach Arnett has backed out of the agreement to accept an offer for the same position at Mississippi State of the Southeastern Conference.
Arnett was announced as the new ‘DC,’ for Bulldogs coach Mike Leach late Wednesday afternoon, leaving the Orange with a renewed vacancy at the position it had hired Arnett to fill on Jan. 11.
SU Director of Athletics John Wildhack released a statement on Wednesday regarding Arnett’s quick departure.
“We are disappointed that Zach Arnett has decided not to honor the commitment he made to Syracuse University,” Wildhack stated. “We will continue to work diligently to find the best defensive coach for our program.”
The 33-year-old Arnett explained his decision but made no mention of the Orange in a statement to the MSU athletics website, which confirmed the hire late Wednesday.
“I couldn’t pass up the chance to join an SEC program like Mississippi State,” Arnett stated. “I am grateful to Coach Leach and (athletic director) John Cohen for the opportunity to be part of this first-class institution. Mississippi State has a history of great defenses, the staff coach Leach has assembled is tremendous, and I can’t wait to get down there and get to work.”
Arnett guided San Diego State to a top 10 finish in seven statistical categories during his second season as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach last year, and had served as a defensive assistant since 2011, learning the 3-3-5 defensive scheme under longtime Aztecs coach Rocky Long.
Arnett was expected to join new offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Sterlin Gilbert at the head of a revamped staff under Dino Babers, who will enter his fifth season as head coach after a 5-7 campaign in 2019. Gilbert’s hire was announced by Babers last Thursday.
The Orange finished 89th in scoring defense (30.7 points per game) and 115th in total defense (464.1 yards per game) last year. Brian Ward was fired as defensive coordinator on Nov. 3 after working in the position for the duration of Babers’ tenure, and defensive ends coach Steve Stanard served as interim DC to finish the campaign.
ACC ANNOUNCES SU 2020 SCHEDULE
The Syracuse football schedule for the 2020 season was announced by the Atlantic Coast Conference on Wednesday, and it will begin with a Friday night road game at longtime rival Boston College on Sept. 4 at Alumni Stadium.
Kickoff times and TV info will be released by the conference at a later date.
The Orange, which finished 5-7 overall in Dino Babers’ fourth season as head coach last year, will then play Sept. 12 at Rutgers before hosting Colgate in its home opener on Sept. 19 in the Carrier Dome.
SU will also host games against Louisville (Oct. 3), Liberty (Oct. 17), Georgia Tech (Oct. 31), and North Carolina State (Nov. 14), and will play its home finale on a Thursday night against Florida State (Nov. 19) in the Dome.
The Orange are slated for additional road games at Western Michigan (Sept. 26), Clemson (Oct. 24), Wake Forest (Nov. 7) and Pittsburgh (Nov. 28).
The ACC Championship game is slated for Dec. 5 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
SU is accepting orders for new season tickets and renewals online (cuse.com/tickets), by phone (888-DOME-TIX) and at the Carrier Dome Box Office in the Ensley Athletic Center. Deadline for renewing current season tickets is March 6, and single-game ticket sales will be announced at a later date.
