SYRACUSE — The Syracuse football team talked up the depth of its receiving corps after blowout losses against overmatched opponents to open the year, but the group took a step back against its first legitimate opponent.
Only three players caught passes against Purdue and the unit suffered multiple dropped passes.
After the game Babers attributed some of the drops to the rarity of playing a night game outdoors. He appeared less charitable on Monday during his weekly press conference.
When asked about his expectation for the team’s receivers with Oronde Gadsden III out with a season-ending injury, Babers kept it simple.
“Catching the ball would be great,” Babers said.
Of the three players that caught passes, receivers Donovan Brown and Damien Alford caught four each. Running back LeQuint Allen led the way with six.
The combination meant Garrett Shrader was forced to run the ball in order to help the Orange beat Purdue. While Shrader has proven to be exceptionally capable on the ground, Syracuse would like to limit his running in order to make sure he remains healthy for the entire season.
Wide receiver Isaiah Jones was considered one of the most likely players to step up this season but played only 19 snaps against Purdue and was held without a catch. Babers said the limited playing time wasn’t injury-related but Jones did leave the game for a period of time after taking a hard fall and returned with a wrap on his leg.
Despite limited time against Purdue, Jones ranks 3rd on the Orange in receptions (8) and receiving yards (157) and leads the team with two touchdown receptions.
Babers, who has been coy when providing information on injuries in recent weeks, also cast some question on the long-term status of slot receiver Trebor Pena while answering a question about Gadsden.
“We have other guys that play that position beside Oronde,” Babers said. “Donovan Brown is also that position. If Trebor Pena comes back, he’s part of that position as well.”
When asked if there’s a chance Pena’s unspecified injury could be season-ending Babers said “there’s always chances.”
If Jones has issues and Pena’s absence continues, Syracuse will need its depth to show up again in the weeks ahead.
Offensive line
In addition to the injuries at wide receiver, Syracuse is without starting right tackle David Wohlabaugh Jr. for the season and continued to be without linemen Joe More and Kalen Ellis against Purdue due to injury.
Babers declined to provide an update on either player’s status for Army.
Without Wohlabaugh, Mark Petry made his first start at right tackle. Babers said he performed competently.
“He played an OK game and now we have to see where he goes from here,” Babers said. “People get to watch him on tape and he’s either going to get better or he’s not going to get better. The big thing is what happens this game and what happens games after this game.”
Syracuse’s offensive line, one of the team’s major questions entering the year, hasn’t caused any issues for the Orange during its first three games.
It did, however, struggle to get the traditional run game working against both Western Michigan and Purdue.
“For the most part they were OK,” Babers said of the offensive line. “That is a difficult front. They haven’t allowed anyone to run the ball. They are stout and they are stout for a reason. They did what they are supposed to do. They stopped the run. That makes them vulnerable in other areas.”
Respect for Army
Babers, as he usually does, spoke respectfully about Syracuse’s upcoming opponent. He doled out a little extra dose of admiration for Army.
Babers’ father served in the Navy and he often speaks with reverence of those who serve in the military.
“These guys are different,” Babers said. “They are going to be officers and gentleman with their service. They are out there protecting us and we need to give them the respect they deserve. One of the things they would want us to do is to play the best game that we can play so that when they are doing their best, they’ll know how they stack up. We’re talking about a team that is very capable of beating us.”
Babers said he was particularly impressed by Army’s ability to play hard consistently without committing penalties.
For the season, Army ranks eighth in the country giving away just 85 yards in penalties over three games. Syracuse continues to struggle in that area. Its 237 penalty yards is the 14th-most in the country.
“They played an entire game where they didn’t have a single penalty,” Babers said. “We’re playing someone that is absolutely locked in. They will not give up a single play and they will play until the echo of the whistle.”
Jeremiah Wilson is no Allen Iverson
Babers has been effusive in his praise of LeQuint Allen’s practice habits through the early portion of the season. On Monday he added standout cornerback Jeremiah Wilson to the practice club, praising his work ethic with a reference to Allen Iverson’s famous “We’re talking about practice” rant.
Wilson leads Syracuse with four pass break-ups and is fifth on the team with 12 tackles. He had two break-ups and 10 tackles against Purdue.
“If you guys ever got an opportunity to see a whole practice where you wouldn’t write anything, you would see that if everyone practiced the way Jeremiah does on defense and LeQuint does on offense, we could be really, really good,” Babers said. “We have guys that practice hard but they enjoy practice. They don’t play basketball for the 76ers. They really enjoy it. They treat it like a game.”
