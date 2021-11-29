Syracuse University head football coach Dino Babers will return for next season but changes to his supporting staff are already underway.
Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack confirmed at a press conference Monday that the beleaguered head coach will be back for his seventh season at the helm in 2022.
Babers previously announced Sunday night that offensive coordinator Sterlin Gilbert will not be retained for next season along with two other assistants, tight ends coach Reno Ferri and defensive line coach Vinson Reynolds.
In a separate statement issued later Sunday, Babers confirmed that defensive coordinator Tony White and offensive line coach Mike Schmidt will be back with the Orange for the 2022 campaign.
Wildhack has since ended speculation surrounding the head coach’s status after SU’s 31-14 setback to Pittsburgh on Saturday night that ended a 5-7 campaign on a three-game skid for the fifth losing season in six years under Babers.
Gilbert was let go after just two seasons as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at SU.
He was hired in January 2020 after a similar 5-7 finish from the Orange in 2019, and he had previously guided the offense under Babers at Eastern Illinois (2012-12) and Bowling Green (2014).
Gilbert helped oversee a rushing attack that finished ranked 19th in the FBS, but the one-dimensional unit finished in the bottom 10 nationally for passing offense.
Ferri and Reynolds were each hired in January 2016 and served as part of the staff for all six seasons under Babers.
“I want to thank coach Gilbert, coach Ferri and coach Reynolds for everything they’ve done for Syracuse University and this program,” Babers expressed in a written statement. “We wish them nothing but the best.”
White helped orchestrate the best statistical finish for the SU defense in more than a decade. The unit ended the regular season ranked 22nd nationally in total defense, allowing 330 yards per game, the lowest total surrendered since 2010.
Schmidt, meanwhile, guided the offensive line that paved the way for running back Sean Tucker to break the team’s single-season rushing record that had been held by Joe Morris for 42 years. They also helped quarterback Garrett Shrader post the second most rushing yards and rushing touchdowns for a quarterback in SU history.
The run-blocking success came despite the Orange starting seven different combinations up front due to injury, the third-highest mark in the FBS regular season.
Schmidt is a nominee for this year’s Broyles Award which is presented to the top assistant coach in college football.
“I’m thrilled that coach Schmidt and coach White will be back for the 2022 season,” Babers said. “While the remainder of the coaching staff will be finalized in the near future, I’m excited that we’ve retained these two outstanding coaches as we continue to build for next season.”
Babers has compiled a 29-43 record in six seasons as SU head coach with just one bowl appearance to cap off a 10-3 campaign in 2018.
He was signed to an unspecified contract extension following that season. Wildhack stated that keeping Babers was a “football decision,” and not related to the potential buy-out clause in his deal. As a private institution, SU is not required to make coaching contract details public.
