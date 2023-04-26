SYRACUSE — Dino Babers beamed with pride at the sight of Matthew Bergeron sporting his Syracuse University football practice attire for his pro day workouts, in front of personnel from every NFL franchise recently at the Ensley Athletic Center.

The head coach anticipates a similar feeling of fulfillment over the next few days as he watches the NFL Draft with up to four SU players potentially being picked, led by Bergeron, the offensive tackle likely to be the highest selection of Babers’ seven-year tenure.

