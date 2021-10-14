CANTON — Carthage native Caleb Null is easy to spot on the Clarkson University campus, where he studies engineering.
Just look for a muscular guy with brown hair and a beard who is usually wearing a St. Lawrence University football shirt.
Null, a fifth year defensive lineman for the Saints, is part of a three-and-two program. He spent his first three years of school on the SLU campus and he’s finishing his education with two years at Clarkson. He’s also one of SLU’s football captains.
“Last year when I had to get the random COVID tests all the time, it was always in Cheel Arena,” Null said. “I always wore a St. Lawrence shirt every time I went in there. I know the (Clarkson) women’s lacrosse coach, Ben Gaebel, am pretty good friends with him. The ladies who were running all the testing stuff would say, ‘You’re pretty brave wearing that shirt.’
“I have friends there on the lacrosse team and the baseball team. If I go to their games, I’ll cheer for them, but if they are playing St. Lawrence, it depends on what the sport is.”
Null had an internship last year with the Fort Drum Corp of Engineers and he hopes to work with them full-time when he graduates in May. He will hold a bachelor’s degree in science and physics from SLU and a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Clarkson.
Academics was a major factor when Null decided to come to SLU after high school.
“My final two was between here and Alfred,” Null said. ”I just thought the culture here was more focused on school first, then athletics, but also the athletic culture here was a lot tighter. They had a good reputation on campus for being a program that everyone looks at as not a bunch of meat-heads, we’re students, too.
“We have a really good culture. Our group is really tight-knit. We are pretty much all one. Everybody knows everybody. Everybody hangs out with everybody.”
Null was an all-state and all-Section 3 Class A linebacker for two seasons at Carthage. He finished sixth in the state at 220 pounds as a wrestler .
He was moved to the defensive line at SLU and by his second year he was a starter, recording 59 tackles in 10 games.
Through five games this season he has 15 tackles, including three for lost yards.
“Caleb has always been a tough, hard-nosed, do-your-job kind of guy,” SLU coach Dan Puckhaber said. “He is where he needs to be when he is supposed to be there. In defensive-assignment football that is one of the most important characteristics to have on your unit.”
Any coach,would appreciate Null’s attitude as an athlete.
“This is my third year starting, it’s kind of crazy to think I would have started my sophomore year on, but it’s about all the work I put in,” Null said.
“I put work in from the time I got on campus, even before I got here. Once I got here I was told what I needed to do and I did everything in my power to get better and get on the field soon.”
Said Puckhaber, “He has an amazing ability to drive people back. When he does get engaged with an offensive lineman, the majority of the time they are moving backwards. When you are defending the run, that really helps and makes things easier for your linebackers. When he becomes a nuisance they’ve got to put two (linemen) on him and one of my linebackers gets to run free.”
The same attitude and work Null puts into the football field he has also put into his studies and job.
“He’s a great person,” Puckhaber said. “He’s honest. He’s up front. You don’t ever have to worry about where you are at with Caleb, because he’s going to tell you.”
