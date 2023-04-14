SYRACUSE — Kevon Darton entered Syracuse University spring football practice with the same mentality that helped him secure a scholarship, produce a breakout season, and lock up a new jersey number representing his elevated status all in the past year.
The redshirt junior defensive tackle has gradually risen from walk-on to respected veteran on the SU D-line, which has been evident throughout the team’s ongoing practice stint that will culminate with the annual SU spring game at 7 p.m. Friday at the JMA Dome.
Darton is a returning starter and again expected to be a key cog in the middle of the Orange defensive front this fall.
“It’s no different coming in here every year and playing my hardest,” Darton said. “I’m always playing like I got something to prove, so it’s always the same.”
Darton developed for his first two seasons as a preferred walk-on before he was awarded a scholarship last August, which was unveiled in a team meeting by head coach Dino Babers to a roar of applause and congratulatory hugs by his teammates.
Darton wasted no time rewarding that faith, starting 11 of 13 games at nose tackle and finishing with career highs of 54 tackles, including four for loss, to go with three quarterback hurries.
He helped SU finish 14th nationally in pass defense, allowing just 184.8 yards per game, and 21st in total defense (328.6). After the season, Darton received the Ted Dailey Award presented each year to the most improved player from the SU defense.
“It felt great, I felt like I deserved it, so it was a good feeling when that happened,” Darton said of being placed on scholarship last summer.
“It’s been more the motivation of being the best defensive tackle in the ACC and in the country, that’s more the motivation than getting a scholarship,” he later added. “I always knew I deserved that, so the only motivation is to be the best out there.”
Darton — whose only other Division I opportunity as a walk-on came from Massachusetts — has switched jersey numbers this spring to No. 0 after wearing No. 45 last year.
Fellow returning starting defensive lineman Caleb Okechukwu also changed from No. 93 previously to No. 4 for the upcoming season.
Players converting to single-digit jersey numbers has represented a position of leadership within the program in recent years.
“I think with him, too, changing his number, it just shows the effort and the progression through the years for him,” Okechukwu said of Darton. “I think it’s dope to see because I always knew he had the ability to do it and now the world gets to see it.”
Darton and Okechukwu are joined by fellow veteran Jatius Geer as projected starters along the front of SU’s 3-3-5 defense for the upcoming season.
Darton identified improving the pass rush and providing a tougher fight against opposing run games as the key areas of emphasis for the unit in its first spring practice under new defensive coordinator, Rocky Long.
“As a group for the D-linemen, we’re just out here trying to work on our craft every day,” Darton said. “Last year we saw teams more run it downhill on us so we’re trying to get our footing right, get our strengths up, we got our weights up, and I feel confident with this defensive line.”
He added: “We’ve grown in the run game and the pass game (this spring), so we feel confident in us.”
Tickets to the SU spring football game Friday in the Dome are free but must be claimed in advance at cuse.com/tickets.
BABERS NAMES CAPTAIN TRIO
Syracuse head coach Dino Babers named the first three captains for the 2023 season during an appearance on the ACC Network this week.
Quarterback Garrett Shrader will serve as an offensive captain, linebacker Marlowe Wax is a defensive captain, and veteran defensive back Justin Barron will help guide the defense and special teams.
“I love both Marlowe and ‘JB,’ ” Darton said. “We are confident in those guys being our captains (on defense).”
Babers said that the remaining captains will be selected at the end of regular-season training camp in August. He anticipated six players contributing through that role.
Shrader and Wax have been held out of spring practice while recovering from injuries but are both expected to be a full-go for the start of regular-season practices this summer.
DAVIS AWARDED FOR ACADEMICS
Former SU offensive lineman Dakota Davis was selected to the National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society on Wednesday.
The offensive lineman who completed his college eligibility this past season qualified as a graduate player with an undergraduate grade-point average of 3.2 or better who was a starter or significant contributor in the 2022 campaign.
Davis started 37 of 52 career games for the Orange as an offensive tackle and guard. He was a five-time ACC Honor Roll member and is enrolled in the MBA program at the SU-Martin J. Whitman School of Management.
