The Syracuse University football team received a verbal commitment from McNeese State transfer defensive lineman Cody Roscoe late Monday night.
Roscoe will enter the SU program with one year of eligibility remaining and will need to be granted a waiver to bypass the mandatory one-year waiting period per NCAA transfer rules in order to play for the upcoming season.
The 6-foot-1 and 247-pound versatile addition to the defensive front recorded nine sacks and 11 tackles for loss for the Cowboys last season to garner All-Southland Conference third team honors.
Roscoe had previously entered the transfer portal and made his intentions to join the Orange — potentially competing for a prominent role in the new 3-3-5 defensive scheme as early as coach Dino Babers’ fifth season this fall — public with a social media post.
“It’s situations in life when God blesses you with great opportunities and you must be sure to take a second to be thankful and then capitalize on the moment,” Roscoe posted. “It has been a very rigorous process, but I am more than grateful, after much thought and prayer, I have made the decision to further my academic and athletic career at Syracuse University.”
Roscoe is a former two-star linebacker prospect from Houston’s Heights High School. He registered 42 tackles and 10 pass breakups last year, finished third on McNeese State with 4 ½ sacks as a sophomore, and played in seven games as a true freshman.
He will be reunited with two former McNeese State coaches on the opposite side of the ball. New SU offensive coordinator Sterlin Gilbert was the team’s head coach last year while new Orange offensive analyst, Jeff LePak, served as wide receiver coach.
The newest member of the Orange defense committed two days after Babers continued building his 2021 recruiting class by landing a verbal pledge from three-star Hawaii offensive tackle, Austyn Kauhi.
Kauhi — a 6-foot-5 and 260-pound offensive line prospect from Honolulu Kamehameha — also announced his intentions via social media, declaring Saturday night. He chose SU over reported offers from Hawaii, Central Michigan, UNLV, San Diego State, Fresno State, and Nevada, among 10 total FBS schools.
Kauhi cited a connection between his high school mentor and SU offensive line coach, Mike Cavanaugh, in an interview with 247Sports soon after posting his announcement. Babers also played college football for the University of Hawaii.
“Me and coach Cav and coach Babers have a really close relationship,” Kauhi told 247Sports. “I feel like (Cavanaugh) can help me get better as an offensive lineman, and hopefully get me to the NFL.”
Kauhi is a consensus three-star prospect and rated as the No. 12 player from Hawaii and the No. 140 offensive tackle nationally by the 247Sports composite system.
He became the first offensive lineman to commit to SU’s class of 2021 and the 11th player overall to announce his intentions to join the Orange for the cycle — all of which are rated as three-star prospects.
Entering Tuesday, SU was ranked as the No. 52 class nationally for 2021 by 247Sports and No. 60 by Rivals.com.
The Orange’s prior most recent additions to its 2021 class came in late May when linebackers Austin Roon (Michigan) and Malik Matthew (Bronx) announced their respective commitments.
The emerging class also consists of Rochester-Fairport High School defensive tackle Jaelin Moss, Illinois tight end Landon Morris, South Carolina wide receiver Kendall Long, Georgia defensive lineman Derek McDonald, Wisconsin defensive end Hayden Nelson, Massachusetts defensive tackle Terry Lockett, and a pair of Pennsylvania prospects — defensive back Malcolm Folk and running back Josh Hough.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.