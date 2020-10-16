The go-to analogy for Dino Babers since the start of a turbulent season in August has been the prominent speech in the Clint Eastwood film: “Heartbreak Ridge,” expressing the need to adapt and overcome.
The fifth-year head coach went back to the reference this week with the understanding that the Syracuse University football team will put that mindset to the ultimate test today, as it begins to move forward without the expected focal point of its offense and defense among a multitude of injuries.
Short-handed Syracuse (1-3 overall) will host unbeaten FBS independent Liberty (4-0) at noon today in the Carrier Dome, which will be televised on the YES Network. Syracuse will end a three-game home stand with fans barred from attending through the duration due to state coronavirus restrictions.
The Orange will face a formidable foe led by an in-state product — Rochester native and senior running back Joshua Mack — against the Flames in its only nonconference outing.
Syracuse will be without star safety Andre Cisco for the remainder of the season as he opted out and declared for the NFL draft earlier this week after confirmation of a season-ending leg injury. The Orange is also expected to be without starting quarterback Tommy DeVito for at least this game with a lower left leg injury while unconfirmed reports have indicated that he, too, will miss the rest of the season.
“This year, nothing was for certain,” SU redshirt junior cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu said. “You never know, one week somebody could get COVID and then the next man has to step up, so I feel like we all embraced that. (New starting safety) Robert Hanna definitely embraced that, and I feel like that’s the mentality we all have.”
The Orange has not officially declared DeVito out today after he suffered the injury in a 38-24 loss to Duke on Oct. 10, but he was not listed on the weekly depth chart for today. Senior backup, Rex Culpepper, was listed as the starter ahead of true freshmen Dillon Markiewicz and JaCobian Morgan.
The pair of SU star players and locker-room leaders on each side of the ball headline a rash of injuries that the Orange is enduring entering its nonconference game.
The status of sophomore linebacker Geoff Cantin-Arku, who leads SU with 26 solo and 32 total tackles, is unclear for today after he left the Duke loss late with an injury. The same can be said of freshman leading rusher Sean Tucker, while starting running back Jawhar Jordan is expected to be out “for a while,” after sitting out last Saturday’s loss, according to Babers.
The potentially decimated backfield took the biggest loss prior to the season when redshirt senior Abdul Adams and junior Jarveon Howard, each expected to top the pecking order, opted out due to the coronavirus.
Eric Coley has joined Cisco as starters absent from the SU secondary in its last two games, while a key pair of expected contributors on the offensive line, Dakota Davis and Pat Davis, have yet to play this year due to injuries and aren’t expected back today.
“If you didn’t think this was going to be a different type of year, you were really pulling the wool over your eyes,” Babers said. “It’s going to be very unique and for those who survive, they’ll be stronger than ever. The whole thing is not to quit, not to give up, keep your knees bent and be ready to adjust and improvise — Heartbreak Ridge, OK — and when the smoke clears, still be standing. There will be some pride in still standing when this thing is over because it’s been a wild ride.”
The Flames, meanwhile, have scored 28 points or more in each of their four wins, rolling past Western Kentucky, Florida International, North Alabama and Louisiana-Monroe.
Liberty has won six straight games dating back to last season, tied for the fourth-longest active FBS streak, and garnered eight votes in the most recent Amway Coaches Poll but has yet to crack the Top 25 in its third season as an FBS member.
Liberty coach Hugh Freeze’s offense is led by a dynamic rushing attack featuring Mack, who opened the season with three straight 100-yard games and ranks third among all active FBS players with 3,198 career rushing yards. Mack played his first two seasons at Maine before transferring.
The record-setting rusher from Pittsford-Mendon High School leads the Flames this year and ranks 13th in the nation with 359 yards on the ground. Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, the redshirt junior transfer from Auburn in his first season as the starter, has added 340 rushing yards and 595 yards passing.
Liberty ranks seventh nationally with 250.8 rushing yards per game while Willis leads all quarterbacks in rush yards and ranks 12th nationally in total offense.
That duo will look to exploit the SU defense that allowed 363 rushing yards and a season-worst 654 yards of offense in its most recent loss to Duke.
The Flames are favored by three points in the second all-time matchup between the two programs. Syracuse beat Liberty, 24-0, to kick off the 2019 season for both teams at Lynchburg, Va.
The Orange will return to Atlantic Coast Conference play at noon next Saturday at the top-ranked Clemson Tigers (4-0). That outing will be televised on either ESPN or the ACC Network, which will be determined after this weekend’s games are completed.
