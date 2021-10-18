SYRACUSE — Tommy DeVito plans to leave the Syracuse University football team and enter the NCAA transfer portal, abruptly ending the roller coaster existence of the signature recruit in head coach Dino Babers’ six-year coaching tenure.
The redshirt junior quarterback posted a heartfelt message to social media late Sunday night to make the announcement, thanking the SU community and expressing gratitude to his former teammates.
DeVito had not appeared in the last four games for the Orange after getting replaced as the starting QB by first-year Mississippi State transfer Garrett Shrader.
“I look forward to maintaining those friendships and my relationship with Syracuse, so that one day I can return with my own family and show them all of the wonderful things I loved and got to experience while I was here,” DeVito expressed in his written statement.
“All that said, I have to do what is now best for me, and it is with a heavy heart that I am announcing that I will be entering the transfer portal.”
Syracuse (3-4 overall, 0-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) will next play at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Virginia Tech (3-3, 1-1).
DeVito, the 6-foot-2 and 215-pound passer from Cedar Grove, N.J., started the first three games for SU and gave way to Shrader at halftime of the Sept. 18 victory over Albany as part of a pre-planned switch in the public battle for the starting spot.
He had yet to re-emerge, finishing his fourth season going 32-for-52 for 388 yards to go with a touchdown and two interceptions. He added 90 yards rushing and a score on 21 carries.
In 27 career games, including 18 starts, DeVito completed 58.9 percent of his passes for an average of 143 passing yards per game and 28 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. He added three career rushing TDs.
Babers said during his weekly press conference on Monday that he and DeVito shared a private and clear conversation the day prior and that he was proud of the way it was approached by his departing QB, who will graduate with his SU degree in December.
Babers added that he would aid his former QB in seeking a transfer, including giving private recommendations to other coaches.
“Tommy was very mature about the things that he expressed to me,” Babers said. “Those were some private things. We’re tied at the hip. I love that guy, he’s a part of our family, he’ll always be a part of our family, and we’re always going to root for him.”
DeVito flashed potential in eight relief appearances as a redshirt freshman in 2018, guiding SU to a memorable overtime win over North Carolina and their first victory over Florida State in 52 years.
He started 11 of 12 games the following season and threw for 19 touchdowns, tying Donovan McNabb and Ryan Nassib for the most TD passes by an SU sophomore all-time. He was one of seven FBS quarterbacks to throw for 19 or more scores and five interceptions or less in 2019.
DeVito was limited to four starts last season after suffering a season-ending leg injury. He appeared healthy returning to training camp this past summer and briefly holding the edge in SU’s quarterback competition to begin the season.
DeVito came to SU as a highly touted prospect from Don Bosco Prep High School (N.J.), and maintained an early commitment Babers after rising to four stars by most prominent recruiting sites.
“It’s hard because we saw things the same way and we envisioned a different type of ending,” Babers said. “It’s just different times and things change. … It didn’t work out the way that we anticipated, but I hope it works out the way that he wants somewhere else.”
DeVito became the fifth SU player to leave the program since the start of training camp and the second preseason starter that figured to play a large role in the offense entering the year, joining wide receiver Taj Harris, who remains in the transfer portal two weeks after leaving the program.
The Orange has also lost backup running back Jarveon Howard and freshman tight end Landon Morris to the transfer portal, while defensive back Ben Labrosse left the team but has yet to be listed in the portal.
“The transfer portal is the new normal, this is very unusual for me,” Babers said. “All those young men are captains of their own ship and need to make their own decisions. We’re going to understand that and respect that.”
Syracuse will now move forward with Shrader, who has averaged 144.5 passing yards, 93.5 rushing yards, and completed 50 percent of his passes in his four starts at QB guiding a run-oriented attack centered around breakout running back Sean Tucker.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pound redshirt sophomore from Charlotte, N.C., has thrown five touchdown passes and rushed for nine TDs overall, including three relief appearances to start the year.
Shrader is now backed up by the young grouping of second-year freshmen Jacobian Morgan and Dillon Markiewicz, along with true freshman Justin Lamson.
