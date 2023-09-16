WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Marlowe Wax was the latest Syracuse player to log his first career interception early in what’s been a dominant season for The Mob.
Alijah Clark came over the top of Purdue quarterback Hudson Card’s intended receiver, deflecting the ball which Wax was close enough to catch.
Though the pick didn’t set up a scoring play the next offensive drive, it did keep the Boilermakers at just one score in the first half, shutting down any attempt at a push before halftime.
Prior to Saturday night, Purdue was one of nine teams in the country without a turnover. By the end of the first half, it had four: the interception by Wax, two fumbles recovered by SU defensive lineman Terry Lockett and a turnover on downs.
If two officiating reviews had gone its way late in the game, the Orange could’ve come away with even more.
Syracuse went on the road and kept up a dominant start as the Orange beat the Boilermakers 35-20 under the lights at Ross-Ade Stadium.
After allowing the Boilermakers to march to its 6 yard line on their opening drive, Syracuse (3-0) stopped Purdue at the goal line preventing an early deficit, holding up even on a fourth-and-1 attempt.
Justin Barron and Jeremiah Wilson tied to lead SU in tackles with 10 a piece. Both also had pass breakups, and Barron forced one of the fumbles.
Though Syracuse got no scoring help from the defense this week running up the score, it lacked the flashier plays that have made headlines in each of the Orange’s previous two wins.
The longest scoring play of the night for SU was a 35-yard scramble by quarterback Garrett Shrader early in the second quarter that put the Orange up 14-0
It was characteristic of how Shrader was forced to act all night.
A new offensive line configuration due to three depth charters being out had him on the scramble often. His receivers had a number of uncontested passes fall through their fingers. No Oronde Gadsden — now out for the season with a foot injury — left him without his favorite reliable target.
Shrader finished the night with 195 yards on the ground and 184 through the air on 14 completions. All four of his touchdowns came on his feet.
LeQuint Allen provided some support on the ground, contributing 80 yards on 17 carries. He was the the only other Syracuse player besides Shrader to score in the win.
He had one interception in the third quarter on a pass near the sideline intended for Donovan Brown that Purdue defensive back Cam Allen came up with.
Penalties were once again a dominant storyline in the game.
The drive that sealed SU’s win, beginning late in the third quarter and finishing early in the fourth, was aided by two pass interference calls, one moving Syracuse into the red zone and the second to the goal line.
Purdue (1-2) had 11 penalties for 126 yards total, but the Orange was not much better, finishing with nine for 104 yards.
Both of the Boilermakers’ touchdowns came at the end of 60-plus yard drives, one of which extended five minutes.
Quarterback Hudson Card was involved in both scoring plays, passing the first to Dylan Downing and taking in the second on his feet. The Texas transfer finished the night with 323 passing yards on 32 completions.
Card’s yardage through the air made up most of Purdue’s total offense for the game. The Boilermakers only managed 80 yards on the ground on 32 carries.
