CANTON — Endicott took control of Saturday’s season opener early and went on to produce a 27-0 shutout of the St. Lawrence University football team in a nonconference game at Leckonby Stadium.
The Gulls scored on three of their first four possessions to build a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter.
“We fought until the fourth quarter,” Saints coach Dan Puckhaber said. “You come out in a sport and sometimes you have days like this where nothing seems to go right. I didn’t see our guys hang their heads. I didn’t see them give up. That was a good thing to see for a young football team.
“(Endicott is) a playoff team last year. I think they are a better team this year, because of their offensive line. We schedule our nonleague schedule with a game like this because I want to challenge us and see where we are at against the best of the best.”
While Endicott’s offense was moving against the Saints, the Gulls also stopped SLU on offense. By the time Endicott was up 17-0, the Gulls had picked up 12 first downs to just one for SLU and ran 28 plays to SLU’s 11.
“It’s always good to start like that on the road,” Endicott coach Paul McGonagle said. “That was good for our guys. Anytime you come to a first game you are always worried about how our guys are going to be.”
Endicott outgained the Saints 316-148 and finished with 22-5 edge in first downs.
“We had a great game,” said Endicott quarterback Clayton Marengi, who passed for 135 yards. “We were just taking what they were giving us.”
SLU never got on track offensively, finishing 0-for-12 on third-down conversions.
“I feel really good about our team, we just couldn’t execute today,” Saints quarterback Daniel Lawther said. “We understood not everything was going to go our way. We had to understand we were playing a really good team. Something I take away from sports in general, as you look back on every game it’s never as good or never as bad as you think it is. There’s a ton to learn from in a game like this. We will see some positives on the film and some obvious corrections we need to make on the film.”
Endicott was partially stopped by SLU’s defense on the game’s opening drive, settling for a 40-yard field goal from Ryan Smith.
The Gulls drove to midfield the second time they had the ball, but opted to punt on fourth-and-one near midfield.
On Endicott’s third possession the Gulls built a 10-0 lead on a 12-yard run from Anthony Caggianelli.
The first-half scoring ended with 9 minutes, 26 seconds left on a 12-yard run from Marengi, giving the Gulls the 17-0 lead.
Caggianelli scored on a 5-yard run late in the third quarter to put the Gulls up 24-0 and Smith ended the scoring with a 31-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.
SLU’s defense was led by Ryan Watson, who finished with 11 tackles and a forced fumble.
Victor Gamberoni finished with 10 tackles, including eight solo tackles, for the Saints.
“To put pressure on them a little bit more would have been nice,” Gamberoni said. “It’s good to play a good team right off the bat. We just need to work out the kinks that we saw today. Their (quarterback) had good legs. He got us a few times on third downs. That was frustrating.”
Lawther went 11-for-22 for 130 yards. He was sacked three times and threw an interception.
