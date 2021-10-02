TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Jordan Travis got the better of Garrett Shrader in a heart-racing battle of dual-threat quarterbacks to help Florida State spoil the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for the Syracuse University football team.
Ryan Fitzgerald made a 34-yard field goal with one second left as the Seminoles beat the visiting Orange, 33-30, Saturday afternoon at Doak Campbell Stadium to end a season-opening four-game losing streak.
Florida State (1-4 overall, 1-2 ACC) avoided its first 0-5 start since going 1-10 in 1974 on a day when it blew a pair of 10-point leads in the fourth quarter.
Syracuse (3-2, 0-1) fell to 0-7 all-time in road games at Florida State.
“There’s a bitter feeling in that locker room right now,” said Shrader, who made his second straight start under center for SU. “We definitely took a step forward offensively, you talk about (coming back from) that 10-point deficit, I just feel like we had a lot more confidence that we were able to go make plays, but obviously it wasn’t enough.”
Fitzgerald gave Florida State its first win when his attempt hooked just inside the right goal post and it capped a productive day at quarterback by Travis, who was unavailable for last week’s loss to Louisville due to a knee injury.
Travis completed 22 of 32 passes for 131 yards and threw for two touchdowns. He also gained a career-high 113 yards on the ground and set up Fitzgerald’s game-winner with runs of 33 and 25 yards on the final drive.
Travis threw 14-yard TDs to Camren McDonald and Keyshawn Helton in the second quarter as Florida State took a 16-13 lead. He also directed scoring drives that resulted in three-yard TD runs by Andrew Parchment and Jashaun Corbin as Florida State pulled off the win after holding leads of 23-13 and 30-20.
Shrader, meanwhile, was 13 of 23 for 150 yards and a TD. He also rushed for 137 yards and scored three rushing TDs, including a 55-yard score in the second quarter.
Shrader threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Queeley to cut the Seminoles advantage to 30-27 with 10:26 left.
Syracuse freshman Darian “Duce” Chestnut picked off Travis on the ensuing possession, and Shrader led another scoring to set up Andre Szmyt for a 24-yard field goal with 5:17 left to the game at 30 apiece.
Syracuse had another possession late in the fourth but was forced to punt with about a minute remaining and Travis got a pair of first downs to set up the dramatic finish.
“We don’t take consolations, I told them I won’t do that, but as far as effort goes, that was an extreme effort,” SU coach Dino Babers said. “That was an extreme effort in a very difficult situation.
“Our family came up short, we’ll stay together, and we’ll get another opportunity next week.”
Florida State never trailed after Helton’s TD with 36 seconds before halftime but Syracuse was within 23-20 on Shrader’s 1-yard TD run with nine seconds left in the third.
Sean Tucker, who entered second in the nation in rushing yards, posted his third straight 100-yard performance by finishing with 102 yards on 24 attempts.
He and Shrader were boosted on the ground by the season debut of senior blocking tight end/fullback, Chris Elmore.
Syracuse played without leading wide receiver Taj Harris, who did not make the trip. Babers declined to provide details or update his status moving forward when asked directly afterward.
The Orange is slated to host the No. 24/25 Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 3 or 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the Carrier Dome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.