Former Potsdam football player Braydon Bush realizes his career is nearly over.
A senior linebacker at the University of Rochester, Bush plays in his final home game Saturday against Hartwick, and after a road trip to Hobart the following weekend, he will be done with football.
“The last couple weeks it has really started to settle in a little bit,” Bush said.
“This will be my last times battling with a lot of the guys. Luckily I will have a spring semester to hang out with the. It’s not only the end of my football career but my athletic career.”
Bush’s home address is in Canton, but he lives closer to Madrid and attended Madrid-Waddington High School, playing on the boys basketball and baseball teams in addition to playing for Potsdam due to a merger agreement.
Bush is still north country enough to say that a pizza roll from Sergi’s is better than Rochester’s famous garbage plates.
“It’s definitely different (in Rochester),” Bush said. “There are more things to do. There are times, too, that I miss home, being in low-key settings. I enjoy being outdoors.”
Bush has found one local delicacy he enjoys in Rochester.
“One of my favorite things is a pizza (restaurant) called Charlie’s, the Chicken Charlies,” Bush said. “It’s a sweet-and-sour pizza.”
Eating is a side activity for Bush, of course.
He’s a productive member of the Yellowjacket defense who has been a starter since his freshman season.
This season, he has 33 tackles, including 17 unassisted, and two tackles for lost yardage. He has broken up two passes and recovered a fumble.
“From day one he’s bought into everything we have asked of our players,” Rochester coach Chad Martinovich said. “He’s worked really hard to build himself into a quality college football player. He’s seen the fruits of his labor his senior year.”
Bush was the NAC Defensive Most Valuable Player in his final year at Potsdam.
He played safety in his freshman year at Rochester and was one of only eight players to start all 10 games that season. He finished with 39 tackles, which tied for third on the team, including 24 unassisted tackles.
He missed his sophomore year due to COVID-19 but again played in every game last season, finishing third on the team with 63 tackles.
“I was always confident in myself and my abilities,” Bush said. “There were definitely hard times to go through. The experiences I had from the early years have been a good foundation for the rest of my career.”
Said Martinovich, “He’s a great technician. He’s very strong. He does a great job of getting into his coverage responsibilities in the passing game.”
After one year at Rochester, Bush was joined by a former teammate at Potsdam, Will Varney, who is now a junior running back with the Yellowjackets.
“That was awesome,” Bush said. “He reached out to me and graduated (high school) a year early. I got him in touch with some of the coaches. I think it’s cool to have another small-town guy. You don’t get too much of that. There are a couple other kids on our team from small towns.”
Bush doesn’t just focus on football. He’s been an honor student at Rochester and plans to join the workforce after graduation.
“I really want to be a process or equipment engineer,” Bush said. “I’d love to stay in the north country and have talked to a couple companies in the north country.” If Bush returns home, he may even someday pass on what he knows to local kids.
“It would be job-permitting, but it would be awesome to be able to help out with a high school football team,” Bush said. “It would be cool to pass some skills on. I wish some stuff I know now I would have known in high school.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.