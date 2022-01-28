Former Syracuse University wide receiver Taj Harris announced his commitment to join the Rutgers football team for the upcoming season Friday.
Harris is a native of Beverly, N.J., and was initially offered a scholarship by his hometown Scarlet Knights as a high school recruit but opted to play nearly four seasons for the Orange.
The 6-foot-2, 175-pound outside vertical threat left SU five games into his junior campaign and played in just three before entering the NCAA transfer portal last October. He will join Rutgers with two years of eligibility remaining.
“Jersey, I’m home, Rutgers, we locked in, thank you for the opportunity,” Harris posted to his social media accounts Friday, tagging Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano and assistant Fran Brown in the post.
The Rutgers football social media pages also released a 30-second video with highlights of Harris and images of a player wearing a No. 2 Rutgers jersey seated on a throne.
Harris is the second prominent SU transfer to shift to the Big Ten after former quarterback Tommy DeVito verbally committed to Illinois this past December.
Harris ranks fourth in SU history with 151 career receptions, passing Marvin Harris on the record list during the 2021 campaign prior to departing.
He started 32 of 37 career games and tallied 2,028 receiving yards while hauling in 10 touchdown catches.
At the time of his transfer in early October, Harris ranked 18th among all active FBS players in career receptions per game (4.14). In 2018, he set SU freshman records with 40 catches and 565 receiving yards.
Harris publicized a verbal pledge to play for Kentucky in early November but de-committed a month later and re-opened his recruiting. He reportedly drew interest from Louisville, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Auburn, among others while in the transfer portal.
Rutgers finished 5-8 overall and 2-7 in the Big Ten last year, including a 17-7 victory over Syracuse on Sept. 11 in the Carrier Dome. Harris posted season highs of eight receptions for 122 yards for SU in that outing.
The Scarlet Knights lost leading receiver Bo Melton as the senior will forgo a potential extra year of eligibility to enter the NFL draft. Rutgers doesn’t return any wide receivers that averaged more than 25 receiving yards per game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.