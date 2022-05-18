After earning a minicamp tryout with the New Orleans Saints, Syracuse star Josh Black was inked by the franchise as a free agent Tuesday, marking the third member of the 2021 Orange to land a free agent deal this offseason.
Black joins Kingsley Jonathan (Buffalo Bills) and McKinley Williams (Indianapolis Colts) in earning their spots as undrafted free agents. Additionally, Cody Roscoe (Cardinals) and Airon Servais (Jets) have recently worked out at minicamps with the prospects of landing camp invites.
Black, an outgoing fan favorite, has played both end and tackle in his collegiate career and was an All-ACC selection this year. He made 48 starts over six seasons and had 155 tackles, 24.0 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks in his career. He started 35-straight games to end his career. He also worked out with his hometown Chicago Bears before signing his deal with the Saints.
The group joins a growing list of players in the NFL: Alton Robinson (Seahawks), Chris Slayton (49ers), Trill Williams (Dolphins), Andre Cisco (Jaguars), Riley Dixon (Rams), Chandler Jones (Raiders), Zaire Franklin (Colts), Trishton Jackson (Vikings), Sterling Hofrichter (Buccaneers), Justin Pugh (Cardinals), Koda Martin (Cardinals) and Nolan Cooney (Cardinals) are all currently with NFL teams.
