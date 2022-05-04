Airon Servais was invited to the New York Jets rookie minicamp, according to an announcement on the Wisconsin-based Synergy Sports Performance training center Instagram page on Wednesday. Servais is the fifth former Syracuse University player to receive a pro football opportunity this week. The 6-foot-6, 300-pound offensive lineman ended his six-year SU career with 60 straight starts for the longest streak in FBS history and the SU career record.
On Tuesday, defensive end Kingsley Jonathan and linebacker Terrell Richards were selected by the Montreal Alouettes as the top overall picks in their respective Canadian Football League drafts. Jonathan went in the Global Draft while Richards was chosen in the main draft.
Jonathan (Buffalo Bills) and McKinley Williams (Indianapolis Colts) signed as NFL free agents after the draft ended Saturday night while Josh Black has received training camp invitations from the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.