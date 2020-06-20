Former Syracuse University football quarterback and assistant coach Pat Stark died Friday at the age of 90, according to an announcement by the University of Rochester, where Stark served as a football coach and an athletics staff member for the bulk of his career.
Stark starred at quarterback for the Orange from 1951-53 and helped lead the program into its first-ever bowl game against Alabama, which was led by QB Bart Starr, in the 1953 Orange Bowl at Miami, Fla.
He later worked as an assistant coach under SU legend Ben Schwartzwalder during the program’s only national championship season in 1959 — an undefeated banner campaign that ended with a 23-14 victory over Texas in the Cotton Bowl for the team’s first postseason victory.
“Mourning the loss of one of our own tonight,” the SU football social media accounts posted Friday night on behalf of the program. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Pat’s friends and family. He will be missed.”
The Penfield native was survived by his wife of 66 years, Cathy, along with his son Rick, daughter Kathleen Stark-Landers, and son-in-law, Peter Landers.
Stark was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 19 overall pick in the second round of the 1954 NFL Draft but opted to forego a career in the NFL to enlist in the U.S. Army. He served for several years before joining the SU football coaching staff near the end of the decade.
Stark passed for more than 1,000 yards in each of his last two years under center for SU and threw a combined 19 touchdowns. He was selected as the All-East QB by the Associated Press and United Press International in his junior and senior campaigns, and as senior in 1953, played in the East-West Shrine Game and was named to the Red Grange All-American Team.
Stark was awarded the Syracuse Letterwinner of Distinction Honor in 1991, inducted into the Syracuse Hall of Fame in 1995, named to the SU Centennial Football Team at the turn of the century and was later inducted into the Greater Syracuse Hall of Fame.
Stark also played basketball from 1951-53 at SU and was reportedly pursued by the now-defunct Syracuse Nationals of the NBA upon graduating from high school. He was a standout multi-sport athlete at Vocational High School, who established the state basketball single-game scoring record of 78 points in 1949.
After leaving the SU coaching staff, Stark worked as offensive coordinator for Rhode Island and Harvard before settling into his long-term role at the University of Rochester.
Stark held the position of head coach at Rochester from 1969-83 and ranks second in program history with 69 victories. He spent the rest of his professional career working in the college’s athletics department and was instrumental in helping launch the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame in 1992, according to the university’s announcement, and was inducted as a member in 2000.
“Today we say goodbye to our close friend, Pat Stark,” said George VanderZwaag, the executive director of athletics at Rochester, in the announcement posted to the college’s athletics site Friday afternoon.
“He was a leader for all of us in Rochester athletics,” he added. “While our hearts are heavy, we feel lucky to have known him. We celebrate his life while our thoughts are with his wonderful family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.