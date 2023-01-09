Former Syracuse University standout Dwight Freeney was named among the 18 players and four coaches selected Monday to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
Freeney, a standout pass rusher for Syracuse and later in the NFL, mostly for the Indianapolis Colts, is part of class highlighted by Reggie Bush, Tim Tebow and former coach Mark Richt.
Others to be inducted as part of the 2023 class are: Eric Berry, Michael Bishop, Monte Cater, Robert Gallery, LaMichael James, Derrick Johnson, Paul Johnson, Bill Kollar, Roy Kramer, Luke Kuechly, Jeremy Maclin, Terrance Mathis, Bryant McKinnie, Corey Moore, Michael Stonebreaker, Brian Westbrook and DeAngelo Williams.
The class will be inducted at the National Football Foundation annual awards dinner on Dec. 5 in Las Vegas.
Freeney played for Syracuse from 1998-2001 and completed his college career as the all-time sacks leader, a record he still holds. He is the 10th former Orange player to enter the College Football Hall of Fame as a player.
Freeney, who is also a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year, was a unanimous first-team All-American in 2001 for SU and a finalist for the prestigious Bednarik, Lombardi and Nagurski awards. He placed ninth in Heisman Trophy voting.
Freeney holds the NCAA career sacks per game record at 1.61 and finished his career as the single-season sacks leader with 17.5 in his final year with SU. The total is now third all-time. Freeney’s 4.5 sacks against Virginia Tech on Oct. 21, 2000 established a Big East record.
Freeney was a two-time unanimous first-team All-Big East player and split the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year honors with Ed Reed in 2001. Freeney also forced eight fumbles in 2001, which is third all-time.
Freeney served as team captain for SU in 2001 and was named the team’s MVP. The Orange played in the Insight.com Bowl in his final season for his third bowl appearance, also playing in the Orange Bowl in 1998 and Music City Bowl in 1999.
The Colts drafted Freeney with the 11th overall pick in the 2002 NFL draft. He played for Indianapolis for 11 seasons and compiled 125.5 sacks, which is 18th in NFL history. He was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Year in 2004.
Freeney played in three Super Bowls and was part of the champion Colts in Super Bowl XLI in 2017.
Freeney joins former Syracuse players Joe Alexander, Jim Brown, Larry Csonka, Ernie Davis, Tim Green, Vic Hanson, Floyd Little, Dick McPherson and Art Monk in being selected to the College Football Hall of Fame.
The 2023 class was selected from a ballot of 80 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 96 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks.
