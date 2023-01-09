Former Colts player Dwight Freeney laughs while on the field before a game against the Commanders on Oct. 30. Max Gersh/IndyStar-USA TODAY Sports

Former Syracuse University standout Dwight Freeney was named among the 18 players and four coaches selected Monday to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Freeney, a standout pass rusher for Syracuse and later in the NFL, mostly for the Indianapolis Colts, is part of class highlighted by Reggie Bush, Tim Tebow and former coach Mark Richt.

