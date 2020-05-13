Chandler Jones has spent most of the last decade studying the tendencies of NFL quarterbacks to rise to All-Pro status and Super Bowl champion, all the while devoting time to remote learning at Syracuse University.
The former Orange star pass rusher completed his degree requirements in human development and family science this spring semester to headline a handful of former football players that graduated as part of the SU virtual commencement ceremony on Sunday.
Jones, who plays linebacker for the Arizona Cardinals and was recently named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team, was joined by former SU quarterback Eric Dungey (2015-18), linebacker Kielan Whitner (2015-18), and several members of the 2019 Orange squad.
“It’s something I’m going to cherish forever, it’s right up there with winning the Super Bowl,” Jones told the SU athletics website, Cuse.com.
“Graduating is something I’ve always wanted to do,” he added. “Education is important. It’s important to me, it’s very important to my family and it’s definitely essential. It feels outstanding to be an official Syracuse graduate and a Syracuse alum.”
Jones starred for the Orange from 2009-11 and left before his senior season to enter the 2012 NFL Draft. He was selected by the New England Patriots in the first round with the No. 21 pick, and eventually helped the franchise beat the Seattle Seahawks, 28-24, in Super Bowl XLIX.
Jones played four seasons in New England and has played the last four for Arizona. He was selected to the Pro Bowl and All-Pro teams in 2017 and 2019 along with a 2015 Pro Bowl selection. Since entering the NFL in 2012, Jones leads the league with 96 sacks and 27 forced fumbles.
The 30-year-old Rochester native finished his SU career with 147 tackles, which ranks ninth all-time among down linemen. Jones led the Orange with four sacks in 2010 and 4.5 in 2011.
Jones joined his brother, Arthur, as the second SU graduate in the family. Arthur Jones played eight NFL seasons for the Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Ravens, and Washington Redskins.
Jones told the SU athletics site that he planned to hang his diploma among his various football awards from the NCAA and NFL.
“Syracuse is a very prestigious school and for the Jones family to have two sons graduate from that same university is huge,” Chandler Jones told cuse.com.
Dungey obtained his accounting degree after returning to the area last fall to finish school and work part-time for Syracuse-area sports radio.
Dungey also spent time at the New York Giants NFL training camp and has been a member of the Cleveland Browns practice squad and the XFL’s Dallas Renegades since ending his record-setting career at SU in 2018.
The 6-foot-4 and 226-pound dual-threat quarterback from Lake Oswego, Oregon, started 38 of 39 career games for SU during his four seasons. He established or tied 25 program records for the Orange, including most career passing yards (9,340), total yards of offense (11,333), and most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback (35).
Dungey was also one of three ACC quarterbacks to score more than 200 points (210) and account for more than 200 points passing (348), along with former North Carolina standout Marquise Williams and former Louisville star, the reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens.
Whitner — a former four-year contributor at safety and linebacker from Lawrenceville, Ga., who was listed at six-feet, 215 pounds — also graduated with his degree in accounting.
Whitner was a two-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference academic honor roll selection, eight-time honoree on the SU Athletic Director’s Honor Roll and was named to the 2018 AFCA Allstate Good Works Team. His mission work during his SU tenure included two trips to Haiti among a slew of community initiatives.
SU players from the 2019 squad recognized at the online graduation ceremony included defensive end Kendall Coleman, linebacker Andrew Armstrong, and defensive backs Evan Foster, Scoop Bradshaw, and DuWayne Johnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.