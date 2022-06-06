Times Staff Report
SYRACUSE — Former Syracuse University football stars Dwight Freeney and Marvin Harrison are included on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot for the Class of 2023, which was sent Monday to National Football Foundation and current HOF members for votes.
Freeney, the defensive end, is listed for the third time while Harrison, the wide receiver, is making his fifth appearance.
Freeney was a unanimous First Team All-American and Big East co-Defensive Player of the Year for SU in 2001.
He holds the NCAA record for career sacks per game (1.61) and holds the SU record with 50½ tackles for loss. He ranks 18th in NFL history with 125½ career sacks after a 16-year pro career.
Harrison was First Team All-American as a kick returner in 1995 and finished his SU career ranked third with 135 receptions, second with 22 receiving touchdowns, and second in receiving yards (2,728). He was the first Orange player to record more than 100 receiving yards per game, averaging 102.8 in 1995.
Harrison ranks fifth in NFL history with 128 receiving touchdowns and 1,102 catches, and ninth with 12,580 receiving yards.
He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.
