SYRACUSE — Four former Syracuse University football players recently agreed to NFL free-agent contracts after not being selected in last weekend’s NFL draft.
Defensive end Kendall Coleman signed with his hometown Indianapolis Colts, wide receiver Sean Riley agreed to terms with the New England Patriots, WR Trishton Jackson has joined the Los Angeles Rams, and guard Evan Adams inked a deal with the Baltimore Ravens.
They join the pair of SU draft picks — Seattle fifth-round edge Alton Robinson and Atlanta seventh-round punter Sterling Hofrichter — as 2019 Orange players added to NFL rosters since the draft began last Thursday. Coleman and Jackson were each invited to the NFL Scouting Combine in February, along with Robinson and Hofrichter, but went undrafted.
NFL teams are scheduled to begin virtual offseason activities this week.
