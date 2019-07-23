SYRACUSE — The Syracuse football team is a little over a month away from its season opening game against Liberty but on Tuesday four players were named to the preseason All-ACC team.
Defensive end Alton Robinson, safety Andre Cisco, placekicker Andre Szmyt and punter Sterling Hofrichter were chosen to the 27-man team.
Robinson recorded 39 tackles a year ago and had the second highest amount of sacks in the ACC with 10.
A true senior, Robinson racked up 39 tackles (31 solo) in 12 games last season, including 17 for a loss, and 10 sacks. His 10 sacks tied for the second-most in the conference. Robinson is the rated the No. 12 defensive end in the country by Lindy’s and he’s tied with Miami’s Shaq Quarterman for the most career sacks (15) among active ACC players.
Cisco, also on the defense, tied for the most interceptions in the nation last season with seven en route to earning the 2018 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year award. He set the program record for most passes defended by a true freshman (18) and ranked fourth on the team with 60 tackles (46 solo).
Cisco was also named to the Lott IMPACT Trophy, Bednarik Award and Jim Thorpe Award watch lists.
Szmyt set a new ACC record a season ago with 30 field goals while also making all 61 of his extra point attempts. He won the 2018 Lou Groza Award and is a 2019 preseason All-American alongside Cisco.
Hofrichter’s gross punting average of 42.9 was the second highest in the ACC last season. He has twice been named to the All-ACC team.
Syracuse had the second most players named to the preseason All-ACC team.
Clemson, the defending national champions, had the most in the conference with 13.
The Tigers sophomore quarterback, Trevor Lawrence was named the preseaon ACC player of the year.
Cisco and Robinson were also named to the Nagurski Trophy Watch Lists.
The award presented annually to the nation’s top defensive player by the Charlotte Touchdown Club and the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA).
The Orange tandem were two of the 92 defensive standouts from 65 schools across all Division I FBS conferences and independents selected to the watch list. Their inclusion makes Syracuse one of 16 schools to have multiple representatives.
Syracuse opens its season on at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31 at Liberty.
After playing at Maryland at noon on Saturday, Sept. 7, the Orange will host Clemson at 7 p.m. the next Saturday at the Carrier Dome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.