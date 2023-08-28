Four Syracuse players were named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List — college football’s premier all-star game.
Garrett Shrader, Marlowe Wax, Isaiah Johnson and Chris Bleich were named to the list. Last season, Matthew Bergeron represented the Orange at the pre-draft event, before going on to become an early second-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons.
Shrader enters the year on a bevy of national award watch lists, including the Maxwell Award, Davey O’Brien Award, Manning Award, Johnny Unitas Award and Wuerffel Trophy watch lists.
The ‘Cuse captain enters the year as one-of-five active FBS quarterbacks with over 5,000 passing yards and 1,500 rushing yards in their career.
Wax, who is up for the Bednarik, Butkus and Lombardi Awards, returns to the Orange defense as its leading tackler. The only member of the Orange linebacking corps that started every game last season, Wax has played in all-36 games since arriving on campus in 2020. He has 184 career tackles, 25.0 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in his career.
Johnson, a graduate transfer from Dartmouth prior to last year, started the last six games of the 2022 season in place of injured NFL-bound corner Garrett Williams. He has appeared in 33 collegiate games with 126 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a pair of interceptions.
Bleich has the most career FBS starts of the Orange’s offensive line room. In three years at Syracuse (two active), he has appeared in 20 games with 19 starts. He previously has 13 appearances with eight starts at Florida before transferring.
