Syracuse senior quarterback Garrett Shrader is one of four Orange players named to the Senior Bowl Watch List. Courtesy of Syracuse Athletics

Four Syracuse players were named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List — college football’s premier all-star game.

Garrett Shrader, Marlowe Wax, Isaiah Johnson and Chris Bleich were named to the list. Last season, Matthew Bergeron represented the Orange at the pre-draft event, before going on to become an early second-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons.

