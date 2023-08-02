SYRACUSE — Only one Syracuse football player landed on the 2023 All-ACC preseason team, and there’s no surprise in who it is.
Orange tight end Oronde Gadsden II was the sole player selected at his position, receiving 89 of 176 votes to land on the team. Media members who attend ACC Kickoff elect the team at the same time they submit preseason rankings.
Clemson led with seven players making the team, followed by Florida State with four and then University of North Carolina, Duke and Miami with three each.
Gadsden was a first team All-ACC selection at the end of 2022 after posting 969 yards and six touchdowns on 61 receptions. He’s already been named to Phil Steele’s preseason All-America third team and All-ACC first team, too.
At ACC Kickoff, Gadsden said his goal is to break 1,000 receiving yards this season.
Unlike in the postseason, when three teams and honorable mentions are announced, the ACC only releases one preseason team and the top five players for conference player of the year.
UNC quarterback Drake Maye was voted ACC Preseason Player of the Year, with Jordan Travis trailing him by 22 votes. Other players receiving POTY votes were Clemson running back Will Shipley, Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Duke quarterback Riley Leonard and Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis.
BABERS: NO TIMELINE FOR FOUR
Four Syracuse football players wore green no-contact jerseys Wednesday morning, the first day of fall camp for the Orange.
Linebacker Stefon Thompson, tight end Dan Villari, linebacker Austin Roon and walk-on defensive back Cam Reirden all could not participate in contact drills.
Head coach Dino Babers said after practice he has not been given a timeline for when the players are expected to be full-go. It’s likely those guys will see the most action during the first few days of practice, when players aren’t dressed in full pads, Babers said.
For Thompson, Babers said the team is being cautious due to his game experience and value.
Thompson suffered a lower-body injury early in the 2022 season opener against Louisville and has been out since. He was still wearing a brace on his leg Wednesday.
“It’s one of those things if we get him on the field, we don’t want to lose him,” Babers said.
Other players who had been injured in the 2022 season or missed spring camp with injuries, including defensive lineman Terry Lockett, linebackers Anwar Sparrow and Derek McDonald and wide receiver Isaiah Jones, were all full participants in practice.
SHRADER’S FIRST DAY
Quarterback Garrett Shrader threw for the first time with his teammates in an official capacity Wednesday, though the team limited him to prevent him from overexerting himself.
After saying Tuesday he couldn’t provide an assessment of Shrader’s health because he hadn’t yet seen him on the field, Babers gave one post-practice.
“We’re happy where he’s at,” Babers said. “He’s a little sore, but functionally everything’s OK, and he did OK today.”
He said he did not know how long Shrader will be limited in practice, saying it would depend on how quickly his arm is back to full strength.
Shrader was upbeat following his first day back on the field. He said it was exciting to take live reps again.
During the media viewing period, he led the offense in a couple team drills and run-throughs. The only time he was not throwing came during 1-on-1s, when he went through the motions to hit a receiver on a certain route without releasing the ball.
FOUR WALK-ONS ADDED
There were four more walk-on players in attendance for Wednesday’s practice: tight end Max Runyon (38), linebacker Marcale Billue (59), running back Tyler Chandler (31) and kicker Jadyn Oh (98).
Runyon (6-foot, 228 pounds) is a redshirt sophomore who played four years of high school ball at St. Joseph’s Regional High School in Saddle River, New Jersey.
Billue (6-foot, 230 pounds) is a freshman and a Syracuse native. He played defensive end at Corcoran High School, where he had 45 tackles, including seven sacks, and was a team captain his senior season.
Chandler (5-foot-8, 170) did not play football at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Plantation, Florida, but was on the lacrosse and soccer teams and ran track. His father also attended SU. The freshmen join a robust running back room that is now up to eight members.
