GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Syracuse University Orange football team will have a pair of noon kickoffs to start its 2020 campaign as the Atlantic Coast Conference announced start times for the first two weeks Tuesday.
Syracuse is scheduled to take on 18th-ranked North Carolina at noon Sept. 12 in Chapel Hill, N.C. The ACC Network will televise the game. Pittsburgh will host Syracuse at noon Sept. 19 at Heinz Field in another game slated to air on the ACC Network.
Also, Syracuse’s Nov. 20 game at Louisville was given a 7:30 p.m. kickoff time and is schedule to air on ESPN.
ACC teams went to a mostly-conference schedule to combat the outbreak of COVID-19. Syracuse is scheduled to host Georgia Tech in the newly-renovated Carrier Dome in the team’s home opener Sept. 26. No fans are permitted to attend that game, but SU is holding out hope fans will be able to attend later in the season.
n Former Orange quarterback Drew Gunther has announced that he will transfer to Bowling Green. The redshirt-freshman walk-on announced the move on Twitter. The Malvern, Pa., native did not take a snap last season behind Tommy DeVito, Rex Culpepper and Clayton Welch. Gunther will sit out the current season unless he applies for a hardship waiver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.