Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey celebrates after scoring a touchdown against TCU in the CFP national championship game Monday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports

Stetson Bennett passed for four touchdowns and rushed for two and top-ranked Georgia won its second straight national title by steamrolling No. 3 TCU 65-7 in the College Football Playoff championship game at Inglewood, Calif.

Bennett completed 18 of 25 passes for 304 yards and finished his career with a 29-3 record as a starter as the Bulldogs (15-0) trampled the Horned Frogs (13-2) from the outset. Bennett’s six total touchdowns match the mark set by LSU’s Joe Burrow in 2020 for most during the nine-season CFP era.

FieldLevelMedia

