College football
Syracuse University redshirt senior punter Sterling Hofrichter was one of 10 semifinalist named for the Ray Guy Award for college football’s top punter Monday.
Hofrichter has kicked 61 times this season with a gross average of 44.1 yards per punt and a net average of 43.2 yards per kick. He leads the Atlantic Coast Conference with 25 punts downed inside the 20-yard line with two touchbacks. The three finalists for the award will be announced Nov. 25 with the award being presented Dec. 12 during The Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN.
n Redshirt sophomore guard Dakota Davis and senior linebacker Lakiem Williams were recognized by the ACC for their respective performances in SU’s 49-6 win over Duke. Davis was voted the ACC offensive lineman of the week and Williams shared ACC linebacker of the week honors with Louisville’s Dorian Etheridge.
n Syracuse’s regular-season finale against Wake Forest University on Nov. 30 has been given a 12:30 p.m. kickoff time the ACC announced. The game will be carried on a regional television station to be announced and could be an opportunity for the Orange (4-6) to clinch bowl eligibility if it can beat Louisville on Saturday.
