SYRACUSE — As the clock expired in the first half, an electrifying Syracuse scoring play set off the crowd inside the JMA Wireless Dome.
Only it wasn’t quarterback Garrett Shrader and company on the field.
The Orange’s biggest play Saturday was a nearly-called-back 84-yard pick-6 by safety Jason Simmons, who took the ball up the right sideline from Western Michigan’s 17-yard line after making a grab in the air on an overthrown pass.
Key blocks from Jeremiah Wilson and Justin Barron cleared the way for Simmons to reach the end zone.
Syracuse scored over 45 points for the second straight week, beating Western Michigan 48-7 on Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Running back LeQuint Allen led scoring efforts with three touchdowns on just eight carries, but it was Simmons’ defensive score that solidified the Orange were heading toward another blowout.
The Broncos’ sole touchdown was on the second play of the game when running back Jalen Buckley broke away for a 75-yard rush that ended up being a fluke. Western Michigan (1-1) did not have another play above 35 yards all game.
Syracuse’s starting defense held the Broncos to 107 yards of total offense outside of Buckley’s breakaway in the first half, almost all of which came through the air.
While Syracuse (2-0) won the game, two key players left the game with what seemed to be serious injuries.
First was Oronde Gadsden II, who went down after a 10-yard reception on the Orange’s second play. The team-leading receiver limped to the sideline with no help, but then was taken shortly after to the locker room. He returned with a boot on his right foot and using crutches.
Then, in the final minutes of the second quarter, starting right tackle David Wohlabaugh Jr. had to be helped off the field. He could not put any pressure on his left foot or ankle.
But the Orange offense chugged on without both of them, running up the score on Western Michigan.
By the end of the first half, Syracuse had 363 yards of offense, most of which came through the air thanks to Shrader’s arm and a series of next-man-up style catches in Gadsden’s absence.
Damien Alford had a sideline grab, and then Isaiah Jones had a leaping catch where he extended his whole body, almost resembling a starfish, and grabbed the ball one-handed to set up a first down in the red zone.
Shrader did not return to the game out of the locker room at halftime. He finished Week 2 with 286 yards and 1 touchdown on 19 completions with a 63% completion rate.
Syracuse’s leading rusher, despite Allen’s high-scoring total, was Juwaun Price, who had 68 yards on 16 carries. Price would’ve had his first Syracuse touchdown, too, but the play was reviewed and overturned.
The Orange had 496 total yards of offense, 343 through the air and 153 on the ground. Carlos Del Rio-Wilson played under center for most of the second half until Luke MacPhail subbed in on the final drive.
Though the pace of Syracuse’s offense was up-tempo — no drive lasted more than 3:38 — the game itself, or at least the first quarter, was not.
There were eight penalties (six on WMU and two on SU) in the first 15 minutes of play, a number that would jump to 18 by game’s end.
Several official reviews also delayed the game early, including one forced by a Dino Babers challenge over the wrong down being displayed on the field.
