SYRACUSE — Airon Servais was reminded of the upcoming bye week moments after the Syracuse University football team’s 21-6 victory over Boston College, prompting a wide grin and the simple but understandable reply: “Need it.”
The sixth-year senior made his 57th straight start along the SU offensive line on Saturday in the Carrier Dome — extending the longest active streak in the FBS and his team record for consecutive and overall starts.
“The biggest thing for me is just being out there for my teammates,” Servais said. “It’s not about anything personal. It hurts my heart when I can’t be out there with those guys and battling with those guys is what I came here to do, it’s what I love about the game.”
Servais continued to anchor the unit paving the way for the nation’s leading rusher, Sean Tucker, and the top team rushing attack in the Atlantic Coast Conference despite the surprise absence of starting right tackle Carlos Vettorello.
Servais started at center and shifted to tackle at times to help offset the loss. The 6-foot-6 and 300-pound veteran has started at center, left and right tackle throughout his streak. Syracuse (5-4 overall, 2-3 ACC) entered the game averaging 264.3 rushing yards per game with Servais at center.
“He’s definitely a big part to our offense,” Tucker said. “Having him up there at center, he’s definitely a big body and he’s definitely real experienced, so taking all that into account, he’s a great attribute to us.”
Servais and left tackle Matthew Bergeron, who made his 25th straight start Saturday, are the only two SU offensive lineman to start every game this year.
Guards Dakota Davis and Chris Bleich have each missed two games due to injury — Bleich returned to the starting unit Saturday — and the other member of the top six rotation, Darius Tisdale, missed his third straight game due to a leg injury.
Syracuse was without another key blocker against the Eagles due to injury — senior fullback and tight end Chris Elmore — yet still piled up 293 rushing yards to eclipse its ACC-best season average by 50 while posting a 6.2 yards-per-carry average.
“The game plan is always solid, we know what works, and we stick to it,” Servais said. “We got guys going down and guys moving around, but we got a lot of heart. No matter who is playing where, we’re going to battle as hard as we can. That’s what we did today, and we came out with the ‘W.’”
Servais exited SU’s 40-37 overtime setback against Wake Forest on Oct. 9 with an undisclosed leg injury but returned to play most of the next game against Clemson six days later.
He has appeared to limp and wince at times on the sidelines in recent weeks or at the end of a punishing play but has rarely left the field.
Babers praised his quick healing ability earlier this year and after the Clemson game, said it was “amazing,” that he got in position to be medically cleared that night.
“Bumps and bruises are all part of playing the game, so for me it’s just about getting in the trainer’s room and taking care of what I need to get taken care of so I can stay on the field,” Servais said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.