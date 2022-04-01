SYRACUSE — With several established stars sitting out the return of the annual Syracuse University spring football scrimmage, Justin Lamson seized the opportunity to state his case for the backup quarterback position.
The redshirt freshman shined with his chances in the Orange and Blue Game on Friday night at the Carrier Dome to cap off the spring training session for the Orange.
The public scrimmage marked the first spring game conducted by SU since 2019 and the first to be televised on the ACC Network.
Lamson took advantage of the rare spotlight by torching the second-team defense for scoring drives on three of his five possessions, including a pair of touchdown scores from 75 and 35 yards to lead the Blue squad to a 28-7 victory over the Orange unit, although several players shuffled between each team.
“I think all those (quarterbacks) need to get better but obviously Justin is doing some positive things,” SU coach Dino Babers said afterward.
“He’s just been around for a while, so he understands the players, he has a better understanding of the personnel, and he’s doing a really good job, especially for a young kid,” he added.
Babers opted to hold out starting quarterback Garrett Shrader, running back Sean Tucker, fullback/tight end Chris Elmore and offensive tackle Matthew Bergeron.
They were all healthy scratches for precautionary reasons, per a team official, but Babers later stated that Shrader was rested with a tight hamstring after pulling up at the end of a 60-yard run in practice the day prior. He was suited and took part in warmups.
Lamson took all five drives with the Blue team in the first half, finishing 7-of-10 passing for 155 yards and the two long touchdowns. He added five carries for 18 yards, losing 11 on his only sack, and lowered his shoulder to display some grit at the end of a third-down run near the goal line.
He found Umari Hatcher for a 35-yard TD pass to start the scoring on his second possession and opened the next drive by connecting on the deep ball with a streaking Damian Alford for a 75-yard score.
The 6-foot-3 and 215-pound second-year passer from El Dorado Hills, Calif., outshined his competition for the backup role.
Michigan transfer Dan Villari split series with JaCobian Morgan on the Orange squad through the first half, facing mostly SU defensive starters, while fellow redshirt freshman Luke MacPhail handled most reps on both sides for the second half.
“You got to balance it out, all that stuff matters,” Babers said. “It’s obviously a lot different going against the (second team) than the (first). The ones may make the mistakes, the twos will make some mistakes and if you take advantage, it will make you look really good, but Justin did a good job.”
Villari went 3-for-6 for 28 yards and threw an interception, while Morgan was 4-for-6 for 60 yards. Morgan produced a highlight on a deep pass to end the 90-minute scrimmage.
“They moved the chains, they did some things, good and bad, it’s hard to evaluate quarterbacks without going back and watching every little thing, but the ball moved for a little bit and I was happy with what they did,” Babers said.
True freshman running back LeQuint Allen provided multiple highlights in his debut in front of SU fans.
He scored on a 41-yard touchdown run on the first play of a drive, zipping through a hole on the right side to score untouched to push Blue ahead 21-0 in the first half. The rookie from Millville, N.J., also completed a 15-yard pass to Morgan on a trick play.
Juwaun Price, the presumed backup to Tucker at running back after transferring in from New Mexico State, took six carries for a game-high 64 rushing yards.
There were no kickoff or punt returns as all kicking plays featured just the snapper, kicker, and return man waiting to practice catches without a coverage unit to minimize contact.
Syracuse players were not made available to media.
Prior to the game, former SU stars Don McPherson, Eric Dungey, James Mungro and Dan Conley signed autographs for fans. Commemorative Dome tins and posters were also given away at the entrance.
Syracuse will open training camp in August and begin the season by hosting Louisville on Sept. 3 at the Dome.
