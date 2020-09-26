SYRACUSE — As excitement among the Syracuse University football team reached an apex, waiting in the tunnel with music blasting moments before heading to the field for its home opener in the new-look Carrier Dome, the Orange was hit with a reminder that they were playing through a pandemic.
Kickoff was delayed 30 minutes prior to SU’s 37-20 Atlantic Coast Conference victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday to allow for additional COVID-19 testing of three undisclosed members of the SU football team. The measure was taken out of an abundance of caution, according to a statement released by SU Athletics while the game was in progress.
As part of SU and the ACC protocols, players are tested three times weekly, including each Friday before games. All of Friday’s tests returned negative. However, SU opted to retest three players before kickoff for precautionary reasons. Those tests also returned negative, players then took the field for brief warmups, and the game started at 12:35 p.m.
“Our testing protocol worked as it should, this is exactly why we have implemented such a strict and robust testing program,” the statement from SU athletics read. “Syracuse University, and its ACC partners, have established and continue to implement a comprehensive public health strategy to safeguard the health and safety of all of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and communities.”
No further details were provided after the game by SU head coach Dino Babers, who said he simply listened when “the boss,” told him the game would be delayed. Babers said the team was in the tunnel when he received the message.
“Mom and dad said: ‘Don’t get in the car, we’re not leaving yet, wait 30 minutes.’ Well, we go back in the house and wait 30 minutes,” Babers said. “We were fine with it, we would play it at 12, 12:30, or 4 in the afternoon. We needed to get a game in, we were ready to play, and when everybody thought it was good and safe for us to do so, then we would start.”
Babers compared the latest incident in this unprecedented campaign to the Clint Eastwood speech in the film, “Heartbreak Ridge,” an analogy he has referenced multiple times while emphasizing the need for the team to improvise, adapt, and overcome.
“You have to adjust and improvise in 2020 and we’ve really done a good job of that,” Babers said. “We’ve been adjusting and improvising since March, going three practices then shutting down spring ball, going zoom calls April, May, June, until they got back on June 8 and then all the stuff we had to do leading up to this.”
Junior defensive back Trill Williams, the only SU player available to media after the game, also declined to provide details surrounding the hectic half hour.
“Coach told us to wait, he told to stay on our toes and be ready to go out there,” Williams said. “So we waited and waited, and when it was time to go out there, we went out there and performed.”
NEW DOME, NO FANS
Syracuse unveiled the bulk of its $118 million capital project Saturday with its first game in the upgraded Carrier Dome, though the absence of fans due to state regulations was palpable.
Lights flashed off the new Dome roof after touchdowns to highlight the new top and display the visual upgrades, and the nation’s second-largest center-hung scoreboard caught the attention of SU players.
“I felt like a recruit again, like it was my first time visiting and seeing the Dome, it was a great experience,” Trill Williams said. “My favorite part is the jumbotron on the field, sometimes I got caught looking up.”
The strip of paneling above the bottom section of bleachers unveiled a ‘Ring of Honor,’ that listed Jim Boeheim, Jim Brown, Ernie Davis, Floyd Little, and Dwayne ‘Pearl,’ Washington.
The new sound system blared music and piped-in crowd noise as allowed by the ACC, but it turned to a silent hush just before the ball was snapped. The marching band also prerecorded the national anthem and its other in-game performances at an alternate outdoor venue, which was shown on the videoboard during breaks in the game.
“I was a little disappointed to open a place like this without the community and the students around, but it’s a special place and I can’t wait to share it with (people) where they get an opportunity to come in and see what it can do,” Babers said. “From a volume standpoint, I lost my voice. ... I think someone with the volume control was showing off because I’m like, ‘I can’t talk, no one can hear what I’m saying.’”
SERVAIS TIME
SU senior offensive tackle Airon Servais logged his 40th straight start on Saturday, surpassing Sean Hickey for the longest consecutive streak among SU offensive linemen over the last decade.
Servais ranks third in total career starts up front for SU during that span, trailing Evan Adams (45) and Rob Trudo (44).
